Covid-19 caused a sharp increase in depression and anxiety





NS He is a pandemic It has had a devastating impact on the physical health of millions of people. However, the impact on mental health may be even more persistent. NS New research Was published in LancetMedical journals seek to quantify the impact of covid-19 on mental health and well-being around the world. The authors estimate that as a result of the pandemic, cases of depression have increased by 53 meters worldwide, 28% above pre-pandemic levels. Cases of anxiety increased by 76 m and increased by 26%. Today’s economist Carefully selected stories in your inbox The best daily newsletter of our journalism To reach these figures, the author gathered survey data from 48 papers reporting the prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders during pandemics in more than 12 predominantly rich countries, and the corresponding pandemics. Compared with the previous data. The authors have developed the “covid-19 Impact Index” based on two indicators associated with increased prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders: decreased mobility and daily covid-19 infection rates. .. The authors then used this indicator to estimate changes in the prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders across 204 countries and territories. They found that pandemics affect women’s mental health more than men. Of the additional 53 million depressions and 76 million anxieties estimated in 2020, about two-thirds were women. Household responsibilities assumed during the blockage may be partially liable. According to a UK survey conducted in April and May 2020, women spend about 50% more time on housework and almost twice as much time on childcare as men. Women who spent more time on such unpaid care jobs tended to report higher levels of psychological distress. In poor countries, pandemics have caused other problems for women. UNESCO , NS NS The agency estimates that 11 million girls who dropped out of school during a pandemic may not return to the classroom, increasing their risk of marrying their children and other abuses. The problem area seemed to be the most suffering. The authors estimate that there was a 37% increase in cases of depression in North Africa and the Middle East than in any other region. In the case of anxiety, South Asia showed the largest increase, with an estimated 35% surge. Citizens of Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania have proven to be the most resilient. Many countries in that region of the world impose some of the tightest border controls, but they also enjoyed some of the lowest mortality rates. Research has some limitations. Most of the data comes from rich countries, which means that estimates of the poorer regions of the world may be inaccurate. In addition, the data underlying the researcher’s model was often based on self-reported symptoms rather than medical diagnosis. On the other hand, it did not include other psychiatric disorders such as eating disorders that may have been affected by the pandemic. Nonetheless, the findings of this study show another way in which the true victims of a pandemic are much larger than initially recognized. ■■

