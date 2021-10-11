Health
According to the CDC, foreign tourists with WHO-approved vaccines may enter the United States.
Foreign tourists vaccinated with COVID-19 with drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will have a green light to enter the United States in November, according to a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You will get it.
“Earlier this week, we notified airlines that vaccines approved / approved by the FDA or listed for emergency use by WHO meet the criteria for travel to the United States to help prepare the system. “CDC spokeswoman Katelyn Shocky told USA Today.
The FDA has approved three COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use during pandemics: Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer-BioNTech, The last one received a full stamp of FDA approval.. WHOApproved as well as these three Oxford-AstraZeneca / Covishield, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.
Mr. Shocky does not say whether or not travelers vaccinated with vaccines not approved by the WHO can enter the United States for tourism purposes.
“The CDC will release additional guidance and information once travel requirements are finalized,” she said in an email statement.
The United States announced on September 20 that it will introduce a new international air travel system. In “early November”, vaccinated foreigners will begin their journey. The initial announcement did not say which vaccines would be accepted, but health officials had previously told USA TODAY that the CDC was likely to allow WHO-approved vaccines. ..
Authorities have not yet announced when the restrictions will be officially lifted, To the disappointment of many travelers.
What are the admission requirements for foreign travelers?
Foreign travelers are required to show proof of complete vaccination before boarding a flight to the United States. A COVID-19 test is also required within 3 days of departure and evidence of a negative result must be presented. Enhanced contact tracing and masking are also required, but there is no quarantine obligation.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki U.S. citizens and foreign unvaccinated children said Subject to stricter new test requirements. Today, children over the age of two on an international flight to the United States are required to present evidence of a negative test performed three days before boarding.
