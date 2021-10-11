Michigan added 9,137 deaths from COVID-19 in 3 days, 36 deaths

Michigan added 9,137 cases and 36 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including a total of Saturday and Sunday.

The latest figures from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services have pushed the total to 1,064,557 cases and 21,349 deaths since the virus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

The state recorded an average of 3,046 cases per day over a three-day period. Of the recent deaths reported, 18 were identified during a review of important records, state health officials said.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Michigan has been on the rise for 13 weeks amid concerns about highly contagious delta mutations.

Last week, the state added 24,791 cases and 237 deaths. This is an increase from mid-September, when the state added 18,313 cases and 159 viral deaths in a week.

A weekly record of 50,892 cases was set from November 15th to 21st. The total for the second highest week was 47,316 November 22-28.

In September, the US Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This hopes that health professionals will increase their confidence in vaccination. As of September 22, approximately 67.4% of the Michigan population over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

State officials have set a goal of reaching 70% and have hosted a lottery initiative to give vaccinated people the opportunity to win prizes.

As of October 8, approximately 58.5% of Michigan residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

The state’s fully vaccinated population includes 76% of the elderly aged 65 and over. 66% of people aged 50-64. 55% of 40-49 years old. 51% of 30-39 years old. 41% of 20-29 years old. 43% of 16-19 year olds. And 36% of 12-15 years old.

The CDC suggests that all residents of Michigan must wear masks in public according to federal guidelines.

In the last 30 days, fully unvaccinated people develop COVID-19 7 times more often than fully vaccinated people, and “30 times more COVID than fully vaccinated people. Vaccine protection remains for hospitalization. Strong in various studies and settings. “

The State Department of Health estimates that less than 1% of people vaccinated in Michigan are infected with the virus.

Latest data from Michigan

According to the CDC’s COVID data tracker, Michigan had the 27th lowest case rate and 7th lowest mortality rate in the United States last week.

State-wide positive rates last week rose from 8.8% last week to 10.3%, according to data on October 5.

Case trends may have slowed, but the proportion of children sick with COVID-19 is increasing. In Michigan, more than 50% of hospitalized children do not report an underlying condition.

Following an increase in community infections in Michigan, the incidence of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children is high. MIS-C is a child’s condition in which multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. There are 168 cases in the state, most of which are in the ICU. Five people died.

In Michigan, hospitalizations between the ages of 0 and 17 have increased since July. In the state, more than 50% of children hospitalized for the virus do not report an underlying condition.

Approximately 99% of the positive tests available for sequencing in Michigan have been identified as delta variants in the last four weeks.

The case rate is highest at ages 10-19, followed by ages 30-39. 20-29 years old. 40-49; then 0-9.

Approximately 43% of school districts have a mask policy, covering approximately 60% of students. According to the State Health Department, child cases are higher in counties that do not have a mask policy in their school district.

Approximately 8% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from 7.4% last week.

The majority of patients hospitalized with the virus have not been vaccinated, the state health department said.

As of September 27, Michigan had more than 17,583 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant, most of which, or 13,667, were B.1.1.7 or are now “alpha” mutants. Known as.

In Michigan, the delta variant B.1.617.2 is on the rise, with over 700 new cases last week. There are a total of 3,492 known cases in the state.

The virus is blamed on more than 701,000 deaths and 43.7 million confirmed infectious diseases in the United States.

The state considered 931,115 people recovered from the virus as of October 1.