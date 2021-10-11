“Discriminatory” questions about HIV and gender removed from blood donor form





More blacks will be able to give blood after the government announces that it will remove “discriminatory” safety questions from the donor form. Donors preparing to give blood are no longer asked if they have recently had sex with someone who was previously sexually active in an HIV-endemic area. This includes most of sub-Saharan Africa. Currently, if a person answers “yes”, the donation must be postponed until three months have passed since the last sexual contact with that partner. This can prevent black Africans and other people with long-term relationships from donating blood, as the Department of Health (DHSC) admits. The changes have been approved by a scientific advisor who has determined that they are safe and will be reviewed 12 months after implementation. However, other questions about personal behavior remain, such as traveling to areas with high HIV prevalence these days. Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement: “This makes it easier, especially for black donors, to donate blood and ultimately save lives.” The DHSC move was welcomed by the National Aids Trust, which stated that the deleted questions were “actively discriminatory.” Its CEO, Deborah Gold, said: Instead, it prevents many necessary donors who come forward to actively give blood. “ By removing the donation barrier, the ministry is likely to be found in people of Black African, Caribbean, or mixed race, and is a key rare Ro subtype to help people with sickle cell disease. He said he wanted to increase his blood stock. .. In the summer, the government also changed the rules for blood donations by gay and bisexual men. Instead of asking the donor if he is a man having sex with a man, everyone is quized about their sex life. Anyone who has had the same sexual partner for three months can now give blood.

