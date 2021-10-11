Hospitals were closed to visitors “immediately” as Covid cases increased





Due to the increase in cases of coronavirus, the hospital closed visitors “with immediate effect”. The Hywel Dda University Health Board confirmed on Monday afternoon that the Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest had closed visitors. A spokeswoman said visits are only allowed in “considerable situations” such as end of life or important visits. read more: Click here for health-related content “As the number of cases of Covid-19 in hospitals and communities increased, it was decided to immediately close the Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest to visitors,” a spokesman said. “The situation is monitored on a regular basis and will be updated when the visitor restrictions are lifted.” If permitted, the Health Commission stated that all visitors should perform an immunochromatography (LFD) test at home before going to the hospital. “Remember to wear a face mask when visiting our hospital, which can be replaced by a surgical face mask at the reception or ward,” a spokesman added. “Keep a social distance and remember to wash your hands as often as possible with soap, water and hand sanitizer. “Thank you for your understanding at this point while trying to stop the spread of this virus.” According to the latest statistics from Wales Public Health, Hywel Dda UHB, the lowest in Wales, generally has 37 Covid patients and acute beds. However, there are nine Covid patients in the critical care bed. This is the most common joint in Wales. To read the latest coronavirus infection rates, cases and deaths, here.. Carmarthenshire has the highest 7-day Covid infection rate in Hywel Dda UHB, with 579.5 cases per 100,000 population. The Monday update also had the second highest number of new cases (332) in municipalities covering 48 hours. Click to sign up for our free newsletter to send the latest news important to you directly to your email inbox here..

