COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 98 new cases when the number of active cases reaches 1,037-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reported 98 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. Also, people under the age of 19 are hospitalized for the virus. read more: “Not bulletproof, but effective”: NB infectious disease specialists encourage COVID-19 vaccination According to public health, the person who died is in his 70s and is from Zone 2 (St. John area). This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 75. Currently, there are 56 people in the hospital, 20 of whom are in the ICU. Of the hospitalized patients, 44 were unvaccinated, 3 were partially vaccinated, and 9 were fully vaccinated. The case is as follows:

– 23 (Zone 1, Moncton area)

– 8 (Zone 2, St. John area)

– 24 (Zone 3, Fredericton area)

– 23 (Zone 4, Edmundston area)

– 12 (Zone 5, Campbellton area)

– 4 (Zone 6, Bassert area)

– 3 (Zone 7, Milmaichi area) — Natalie Sturgeon (@nthlstrgn) October 11, 2021 The story continues under the ad Of the new cases, 47% (48%) have not been vaccinated. Nine of the cases have been partially vaccinated and 42 have been fully vaccinated. “I know that the number of breakthrough cases in vaccinated people seems alarming, but as the virus travels, it’s expected. More than unvaccinated people. Much more people are vaccinated, which may increase the number of vaccinated cases, but because fewer people are vaccinated to be hospitalized or seriously ill. The risk to those who have been vaccinated is much lower, “said Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer. In a news release, of health. “Our ICU numbers also show different severity of the disease, with about 90% of cases unvaccinated.” There have also been 22 recovery since Sunday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,037. Prior to the fourth wave of COVID-19, the maximum number of active cases reported in New Brunswick was 348 on January 25. Circuit breakers and Thanksgiving restrictions The state hotspot is currently under a two-week circuit breaker. The affected area is Zone 1 (Moncton area) in the north, including Santheande Kent, and includes Havelock in Zone 2. Deerville and Florenceville-Northern Zone 3 from Bristol. All of Zone 4 (Edmanston region), including Zone 5 Mennuval. The story continues under the ad Due to the high number of COVID-19 infections, circuit breakers will be installed in certain areas of the state from 6 pm to 14 days on Friday, October 8. pic.twitter.com/XlNoCh2izM — NB Government (@Gov_NB) October 8, 2021 Meanwhile, the entire state is under Thanksgiving weekend restrictions. The new Brunswicker may not hold meetings outside of where the law requires proof of vaccination against people who are not currently living with them. Limits continue until 11:59 pm tonight















