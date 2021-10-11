Health
In Minnesota, cases of COVID are growing faster than anywhere else in the United States.
The number of COVID cases recorded in Minnesota has increased by 34% recently. This is the highest rate of increase across the United States, largely driven by significant growth in large counties in Minnesota.
However, despite the recent surge in the number of COVID infections here, Minnesota’s hospitalization and mortality rates remain low compared to other states.
Data is from The New York Times (h / t @Twindependent on Twitter), This indicates that Minnesota has seen an average of 2,981 new COVID cases daily each day in the past week.that is 34% increase The most extreme jump in the country compared to 14 days ago.
Related: As the virus surged, 405 schools were added to the COVID outbreak list
This was a time when COVID cases across the country actually fell by 19% (although due to the September surge, which was the worst time in the overall pandemic).
Michigan is second with an average of 4,203 daily cases, up 28%.
The case rate of Minnesota is also at the upper limit. With 53 cases per 100,000 people, only 6 states and Guam have higher rates.
But there’s a little more to talk about.
In Minnesota, there have been an average of 18 COVID hospitalizations per day in the past week, an increase from two weeks ago, but nonetheless. 15th lowest hospitalization rate Among all 50 states.
And in Minnesota, the recent COVID mortality rate is 0.34 per 100,000. 18th lowest number Nationwide.
Related: Minnesota County where less than half of eligible residents are vaccinated
The state is also tied with the 15th highest complete vaccination rate in the country at 59%. Vaccination does not completely prevent someone from becoming infected with COVID, Greatly reduces the chances of experiencing severe symptoms It leads to hospitalization and death.
Authorities say they are growing “Capacity Crisis” in Minnesota Hospital, And in the academic year Increased infection between school students and staff,
In Minnesota, two of the 43 counties with COVID cases increasing by more than 34% of the state are in the Twin Cities Metro. Anoca has seen a 52% increase in cases in the last two weeks, and Henepin has increased 35 cases. %.
However, the largest increase has been seen in Minnesota, where vaccination rates are much lower than in the District 7 Twin Cities Metro, and now the majority of new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are seen.
The graph on the right shows the 10 counties in Minnesota that showed the largest increase in cases in the last two weeks.
Related: County case rates continue to skyrocket as Minnesota grows, slowing growth in Twin Cities
..
Sources
2/ https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/covid-cases-are-growing-faster-in-minnesota-than-anywhere-else-in-the-us
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]