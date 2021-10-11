Health
Do COVID-19 and the flu cause a “cold”? What the experts are saying …
(WXYZ) — Health leaders have talked a lot about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. But now they also want to ask the public to get the flu vaccine. They are concerned that they may experience what is called a “cold” during this flu season.
“We’re going to play this game. We’re not going to lose the game,” said Bob Petrov.
Bob Petrov is a fighter and is not trying to spread the flu without a challenge. That’s why he and his wife, Kathy, came to the Oakland County Health Center to get the flu vaccine, he says.
During the 2018-2019 flu season, the CDC estimates that 28,000 people died from the flu. It is a deadly virus.
So is COVID-19. Since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the United States in January 2020, the CDC states that COVID-19 has been associated with more than 700,000 deaths in the United States.
But last year, as COVID-19 became more prevalent, the flu diminished.
Take a look at this chart of the CDC showing deaths from pneumonia, flu and COVID-19. During the week ending September 30, the CDC reports 3,606 COVID-19-related deaths and 4 influenza-related deaths.
Need to worry about the flu?
“Infectious disease researchers, doctors and practitioners will come together to share the latest research on what’s happening at the forefront of infectious diseases,” said Dr. Payal Patel.
Dr. Payal Patel is an Infectious Diseases Physician at the University of Michigan and attended Infectious Diseases Week earlier this month.
The big topic is why the flu has decreased last year.
“I think people were much better at masking and a little more worried because I think this year may be different from last year in that they entered the flu season last year without the COVID vaccine. I’m a little scared at the end. It was a high year. ”
Dr. Russell Faust is the Medical Director of Oakland County. He said, “Frankly, I’m starting to see respiratory illness without a mask … fortunately I haven’t had it for about a year, but I’m recovering this year, for example RSV.” increase.
He is worried about coinfection.
“Co-infection with COVID-19 and influenza increases the risk of death and is six times more likely to die than infecting one or the other alone,” he said.
And those statistics are pre-delta variants.
“I think it’s a little scary now,” said Dr. Faust.
“My advice to my patients and the general public is definitely to get the flu vaccine,” said Dr. Patel.
Dr. Faust also said, “Get the COVID vaccines. If you are eligible for a COVID booster or a third dose, get them.”
The CDC map shows how the flu spread before the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, sporadic influenza outbreaks occurred in Michigan and most of the country. Three months later it became widespread.
“Get it as soon as possible,” said Kathy Stout, a nurse at Oakland County Health Center.
“It’s important to get it every year,” she said. She is proud to be vaccinated to prevent tragedy.
Bob and Kathy Petrov say they witnessed it.
“I remember waiting for the polio vaccine,” Kathy said. “So when the vaccine works, it’s for the health of the whole community. How can I turn it down?”
Influenza vaccines are available at local pharmacies or any number of local clinics set up by the health department. Click here for more information.
