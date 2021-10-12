Health
83 new COVID outbreaks in Michigan schools infect 477
Last week, there were 83 new school-related outbreaks of COVID-19 that infected at least 477 students and staff, according to the latest weekly report from the State Department of Health.
Michigan health officials are also tracking 321 ongoing school outbreaks since the previous week, affecting at least 3,050 Michigans. Ongoing outbreaks include clusters identified in the previous week that had at least one additional case in the last 28 days.
As of Monday, October 11, a total of 404 active outbreaks affected 3,527 students and staff. This is a total increase of 8.3% in active outbreaks from the October 4th report.
Until recently, outbreaks were defined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as two or more cases with location and time links indicating shared exposure outside the home. However, on Monday, September 27, MDHHS announced that it would raise the minimum occurrence threshold to three, “to promote consistent interstate reporting.” This change inevitably results in fewer outbreaks being reported, making it difficult to compare the new weekly outbreak report with the initial pandemic report.
In the reported outbreaks of COVID-19, schools remain the most common situation, with individuals aged 5-18 showing the largest increase in the number of cases since September 1. Part of this is because children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. And less than 50% of qualified teens were shot.
In addition, only 222 school districts have a mask policy compared to 311 without a mask policy. The CDC recommends a layered approach to preventive strategies, including facilitating vaccination, wearing masks properly, ensuring physical distance, and facilitating disease screening and testing.
Of the 83 new school outbreaks, 7 involved more than 10 students and staff. The largest reported outbreak was at Penfield High School in Battle Creek, which infected 46 students. Thirty-two students were infected at Alma University, and 17 students and staff were COVID-positive at Owasso Middle School.
Schools from kindergarten to high school make up the majority of outbreaks, but college outbreaks are usually responsible for the majority of individuals affected by the outbreak. The University of Michigan has the largest ongoing outbreak with 342 affected students and staff.
Below is an online database that allows readers to search for outbreak data by school name or city or county. The number of infected people is the cumulative total since the first outbreak. (Note: Washtenaw County reports only cumulative totals for the last 28 days.)
Can’t see the above database? click here..
Below is an interactive map showing both new and ongoing outbreaks listed in the Monday report. You can hover your cursor over the dots to view the underlying data.
Can’t you see the map? click here..
School outbreak data from kindergarten to high school only includes cases where a student or staff member is infected at a school or school-related event. It does not include people infected with the virus outside of school.
The state has included this disclaimer in its data. “This information does not provide a complete picture of school-related outbreaks in Michigan, and the absence of an institution-specific outbreak does not provide evidence that the school has not actually experienced it. No. Outbreak. “
For more information on state-wide data, please visit: Click here for MLive’s coronavirus data page..
To find a test site near you State Online Test Finder, Here, Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.
Details of MLive:
Michigan reported a total of 9,137 new coronavirus cases and 36 deaths over a three-day period on Monday, October 11.
Emergency permission for COVID-19 pills requested
Residents of the lowest vaccinated counties in Michigan are twice as likely to die from COVID-19, according to the latest data
What does a breakthrough “mild to moderate” COVID case look like?
Sources
