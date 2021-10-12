“I’m happy to be in this moment of history”: African Winipeger is overjoyed after WHO approves malaria vaccine

Originally from Africa, Winipeger said he was excited by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) approval of a vaccine against malaria and was relieved to know that families returning to Africa had ways to protect themselves from malaria. I am.

WHO is currently encouraging children in African countries to deploy the vaccine Mosquirix. This announcement follows a 10-year clinical trial in seven African countries.

Umullkheir Aden first heard the news that WHO approved a new malaria vaccine through a family WhatsApp group chat. This is how she communicates with her family back in Kenya.

At first, her family asked if the vaccine was a hoax, but tracking a credible news article made the group chat exciting and bright.

“It’s just happiness within the WhatsApp group,” Aden said.

“We are a community … a malaria-stricken immigrant community … we have heard of loved ones who have direct experience or who have experienced malaria death. So we are happy. “

Aden is surprised that the vaccine has been approved and says he is always interested in learning about the development of science and wants to know more about how the vaccine was developed.

“It took polio to vaccinate for 47 years, and now … malaria vaccines are available,” Aden said.

“I’m happy to be in this moment of history.”

“Malaria was sentenced to death”

Malaria is very common in Aden’s home country of Kenya. She signed it as a kid, and while she was too young to have a memory of her experience, her mother tells her exactly what has happened to her since then.

“She told me I had a fever, I had a fever, you knew she couldn’t take your eyes off me,” Aden said.

“… Malaria was sentenced to death, so she was afraid, so she was really afraid of it.”

Umullkheir Aden says her phone went on when the news was announced that the WHO had approved the malaria vaccine. (Submitted by Ummulkheir Aden)

Most cases of malaria occur in sub-Saharan Africa, but cases occur in regions of Asia, the Western Pacific, and the Americas.

In 2019, 409,000 people worldwide died of malaria, of which 274,000 occurred in children under the age of five.

Frank Indome, a treasurer at the Manitoba African Community Association (ACOMI), said, “The whole body gets very hot and the body gets hot. I lose strength. It’s terrible. I can’t eat. Some people vomit. Let’s do it. ” ).

About 10 years ago, Indome was infected with malaria when he visited his native Ghana.

“Fortunately, I was in the research center and they had some very powerful medications that I had to take, although it lasted about five days for me to get over it. , Getting it is not a fun illness. ”

Indome is excited that the vaccine has been approved.

“That’s a good thing. It will definitely save lives. Many people in the tropics will really sigh for relief,” Indome said.

People are probably skeptical and hesitant about vaccines

There are malaria prophylaxis such as mefloquine, doxycycline, and malalon, but they provide protection only for a short period of time. Drugs are also very expensive and are not cost effective for countries affected by malaria.

Other measures commonly used to control the spread of malaria include spraying mosquitoes and using pesticide-covered nets.

After years of dealing with the disease, Indome is worried that people may hesitate to get the vaccine.

“People are usually a little skeptical because there have been tests and some tests done in the tropics in the past,” Indome said.

“At first, even though people are happy with the vaccine, [people will] Please hesitate a little. “

Availability question

The vaccine has been approved by WHO, but Indome is worried that the vaccine may not reach those who need it most.

“The problem that these countries usually encounter is that they don’t have enough supplies,” Indome said.

“If you don’t get enough supplies, those in authority … get them … it’s a supply and demand matter that leads to some of those problems.”

Frank Indome, a board member of ACOMI, who has a family in Ghana, is excited about the malaria vaccine, but is still worried if it will be available to those who need it most. (Submitted by Manitoba’s African community)

Concerns about availability are also felt by Aden about Kenya.

“Unfortunately, it’s a sad reality of life, and especially in Third World countries, those who need it most may not have access to it,” Aden said.

“Some people simply can’t afford [it].. “

Vaccines for home visitors

With the availability of vaccines in Canada, Aden says many immigrant families will probably want to get a jab, making home visits much safer.

“It’s one of those fears they have when they return to their country to visit their family, their relatives,” Aden said.

“Vaccination with this vaccine is good news. It was one of the most difficult years and we had a difficult year. Vaccination with malaria is a sigh of relief. [the community is] I’m very happy about that too. ”

For Indome, he will definitely consider vaccination before his next trip to Ghana.

“For example, if you go home, you need to bring all these preventatives,” says Indome.

“People here definitely choose it instead of taking pills every week.”