COVID Risk Smoking: Breakthrough Cases Are More Common, Studies Say





Who has Substance abuse disorder According to a new study from, the risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection may be high National Institute of Substance Abuse. The study, published in World Psychiatry, analyzed the health records of more than 580,000 fully vaccinated people in the United States. The number of breakthrough cases of completely vaccinated patients with substance use disorder was low overall. However, there were many cases among vaccinated people with substance abuse disorders, Laboratory. Researchers find that the underlying health status and socio-economic factors of health that are common to people with substance abuse disorders are “mainly responsible for the increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections.” Did. NIDA. People with substance abuse disorders were more likely to have a serious reaction to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization and death. “Overall, people with substance use disorders are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Rong Xu, lead author and professor of biomedical informatics at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. The Cincinnati Enquirer. “There is also an increased risk of breakthrough infections.” Pamela Davis, Another of the lead authors of the study said Cincinnati Enquirer This study is evidence that socioeconomic and health conditions, which are usually the cause of severe COVID-19 without vaccines, are still factors today. “These results emphasize that the same risk factors that affected the severity of COVID-19 before the vaccine became available are the risk factors for breakthrough infections,” she said. Told. Cincinnati Enquirer.. “This means that care for ongoing conditions other than COVID-19 is still very important for both patients and physicians to reduce the overall morbidity of the disease.” Dr. Nora VolkowThe director of the institute said it was important for people to get Vaccination against COVID-19. “First and foremost, vaccination is very effective for people with substance use disorders, and the overall risk of COVID-19 among people vaccinated with substance use disorders is very low. . ” She said in a news release.

She added, “We need to encourage and continue to promote COVID-19 vaccination among people with substance use disorders. Also, after vaccination, this group is at high risk and will take protective measures against COVID-19. We must admit that we need to continue. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/10/11/22720675/smokers-marijuana-substance-users-breakthrough-covid-19-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos