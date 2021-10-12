Approximately 88% of Washington hospital staff are fully vaccinated, the study says | Health





October 4th was the last day staff could be vaccinated with a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination and fully vaccinated by the deadline, but most hospitals allow staff to start the vaccination series. Sauer said. She said most organizations would put staff on unpaid leave until they were completely vaccinated. The Hospital Association estimates that 2% to 5% of staff, or about 3,000 to 7,500 people, can leave the workforce due to requirements. The final numbers won’t be revealed until November, Sauer said. Support local journalism Your membership enables us to report. {{featured_button_text}} Staff losses vary from state to state, and in rural areas of eastern Washington, the requirements are likely to leave the most workers, Sauer said. In Grays Harbor County, the two hospitals are tense due to a shortage of nurses and other staff, and a high number of COVID-19, said Dr. Julie Buck, a harbor regional health emergency department doctor, on Monday. Said at a press conference. Mr. Buck said he was unaware of the immunization rates of hospital staff, but said that there were nights when there was only one nurse in the emergency room. “Lost another person will be a problem,” she said. According to the Hospital Association, some hospitals that anticipate the loss of staff have reported that some services need to be reduced or integrated. As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to decline, pressure on hospitals may be relieved, but the need for vaccines is likely to exacerbate delays in care, Sauer said.

