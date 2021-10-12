Oregon reported another 20 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, two due to CO and tolls in excess of 4,000.

“Many of these deaths are even more traumatic because they are preventable,” says OHA director.

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-20 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, two in Central Oregon, with 4,002 deaths in the state, Oregon Health Department Reported on Monday.

OHA also reported 2,895 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the state total to 343,993.

COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon exceeded 4,000 over the weekend

“Today, Oregon has recorded more than 4,000 deaths,” said Patrick Allen, director of health at Oregon. “It’s been two months since we last paused to mark the painful milestone of 3,000 COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon. Everyone who lost loved ones, family, friends and neighbors. I would like to express my condolences.

“These two milestones tell us how quickly and seriously the Delta variant has moved through the community,” Allen said.

“This is even more traumatic because many of these deaths are preventable. The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available throughout Oregon, and the vaccine is the best defense against serious illness and death from the virus. My message to the Oregonians today is simple: the Delta variant has changed everything. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. “

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 644, five fewer than on Sunday. There are 170 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one more than Sunday.

There are 44 adult ICU beds (7% availability) out of a total of 675 and 334 adult non-ICU beds (8% availability) out of 4,106.

October 11, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 44 (7%) 19 (5%) 9 (11%) 6 (7%) 3 (5%) 1 (10%) 3 (6%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 334 (8%) 95 (5%) 17 (3%) 60 (10%) 44 (10%) 9 (18%) 69 (17%) 40 (35%)

As of early Monday, St. Charles Bend reported 67 COVID-19 patients, 12 of whom were in the ICU and 8 were on ventilator. The hospital reported that all 12 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 55 of the 67 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms...

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that 6,360 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Sunday. Of this total, 2,218 were administered on Sunday: 398 was the first dose, 302 was the second dose, and 1,506 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 4,412, which were administered the day before, were registered in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 10,849 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 3,113,386 Pfizer Communities, 1,922,372 Modanas, and 220,670 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,771,530 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,554,094 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19 in Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Monday.

Incident and death

The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (8), Benton (86), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (15), Colombia (57), Couse (43), Crook (10). Located in the county of. ), Curry (13), Deschutz (275), Douglas (62), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (8), Hood River (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (50), Josephine (50) 69), Klamath (58), Lake (6), Lane (259), Lincoln (26), Lynn (181), Malheur (35), Marion (277), Morrow (13), Multnomah (374), Pork ( 37), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (94), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (12), Washington (322), Wheeler (11), Yamahill (73).

Oregon reported 1,324 confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases on Friday. 8. 840 new confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 731 new confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The 3,983th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive in his residence on July 16. The date of death is being confirmed. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,984th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 76-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on October 5 and died at the Sky Lakes Medical Center on October 7. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,985th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 19 and died at home on June 3. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,986th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on September 5 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 11. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,987 COVID-19-related death in Oregon was an 86-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on October 2 and died at the Boise VA Medical Center on October 8. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,988th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who died at home on September 27. The date of the positive test and the existence of the underlying condition have been confirmed.

The 3,989th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 64-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on 22 September and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on 7 October. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,990th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who was positive on September 3 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on October 8. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,991th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on September 20 and died in St. Charles Bend on September 28. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,992th COVID-19-related death in Oregon is a 95-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on October 7 and died in St. Charles Bend on October 8. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,993th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on September 25 and died on October 7 at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,994th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 58-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on October 6 and died at the OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center on October 6. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,995th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 38-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on October 4 and died at home on October 7. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,996th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 91-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on September 24 and died at home on October 7. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 3,997th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who was positive on July 13 and died at Salem Hospital on October 4. She had a fundamental condition.

The 3,998th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 53-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on September 19 and died at Salem Hospital on October 7. He had a fundamental condition.

The 3,999th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 64-year-old woman from Lincoln County who was positive on September 10 and died on October 8 at the Sumaritan Pacific Community Hospital. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,000th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on October 5 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on October 8. She had a fundamental condition.

The 4,001th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on August 13 and died at home on August 26. He had a fundamental condition.

The 4,002th COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on August 6 and died at home on August 18. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

