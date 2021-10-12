Advanced Breast Cancer: Part of a journey that no one talks about. Here’s how you can help.

Then, on Wednesday night, Rochester’s landmark is one of more than 225 landmarks nationwide that lights up in metastatic breast cancer, pink, green and teal colors.Event is called Light up MBC..

The effort is to raise awareness and funding to combat advanced breast cancer. Andrea Reynolds, based in Fairport, NY, is the New York Ambassador to Light Up MBC. The two mothers were just 31 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Five years after finishing the treatment, the cancer had recurred and had spread to her bones. Currently, she is struggling for research funding to save her life and thousands of people like her.

“I think all the cultures surrounding breast cancer are pink. Paint everything pink,” Reynolds said. “People think it’s the right place to support their hearts, but sometimes they don’t know where the money goes, or the pinkish ones don’t really go anywhere. It’s just a marketing tool. So it’s very important to get people who really want to help breast cancer to provide money and support to more effective places. “

Although only 5% of breast cancer research funding goes to the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, the disease accounts for 98% of breast cancer deaths. If you want to donate to MBC research METAvivor, A non-profit organization that raises funds solely for metastatic breast cancer research.

The Breast Cancer Coalition’s efforts to raise awareness about metastatic breast cancer are the oldest in New York State. In addition to providing educational and psychosocial support, BCCR also provides grants to local breast cancer researchers.

To donate to BCCR click here..

There is no cure for metastatic breast cancer. The average lifespan is 3 years. But that doesn’t mean that this is a hopeless journey. The story of Pam Polashensky, who lives in Palmyra, is evidence of this. She looks like a picture of her health. The 52-year-old athletic doctor is an avid volleyball player, hiker, and boater who loves rappelling waterfalls in Costa Rica in his spare time.

However, in October 2018, she learned that the breast cancer she had tamed a year ago had returned. Maniac pathogenicity was widespread throughout the back and bones. She knew just an hour before the volleyball game.

“And the team had my husband and one of my daughters, and all my daughters lived locally at the time, so I joined us in search of a drink to play volleyball with the other two. I asked them to do it, and we went into some sort of unused room and I told them. “

That day was the beginning of years of efforts to find a drug to keep cancer away. By the summer of 2021, her cancer repellent chemotherapy had stopped working.

“And I’m not only preparing for the end of my life, but also advocating that oncologists have a hard time getting this drug, which they said could be a game changer. “It was,” said Polashenski.

This drug is effective for lung cancer patients with a rare genetic mutation that is a mutation shared by Polashenski. The drug has never been tested for other types of cancer. Initially, her insurance company refused to pay the drug, which costs $ 18,000 a month. And the drug company refused to offer it for free.

“And this was happening in a week when I wasn’t really doing well. I started with 24-hour oxygen. I couldn’t walk without help. My daughter said I He helped me dress up. It looked terrible. “

And with an 11-hour decision, her insurance company finally agreed to pay for a drug that proved to be a miracle.

“So on Monday-started on Thursday-I remember the fog rising from my head. I checked my oxygen levels and found that I no longer needed oxygen so I could get rid of it and walked.”

And a few weeks after receiving the medicine, she hiked four miles with her nephew at Sea Breeze and slid down the waterslide.

It is important to note that pam has a rare genetic mutation and this new drug is specific for her mutation. But her story serves as evidence that the answers are in the lab with researchers who have the money to find them.