The study investigates the reasons for the reduced efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine

Staten Island, NY — A recent slight reduction in the effectiveness of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in a New York Department of Health (DOH) study published on Monday was the use of toxic delta mutations and masks. It turns out that it is likely to be the cause of other factors such as the decline.

the study, Release Called the largest study in the United States on vaccine type and vaccination timing on the preprint server medRxiv, it uses state-wide tests, hospitals, and vaccine registry databases to compare vaccine efficacy over time. Over 8.8 million New York adults participated.

Researchers tracked people vaccinated from January to April of this year, examined new infections and levels of hospitalization from May to August 2021, and vaccinated their results. Compared to people who have never.

The findings show that the vaccine is the worst COVID-19 result, especially very effective for hospitalization, with “a slight reduction limited to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients over 65 years of age”. rice field.

These results, added by the state DOH, supported booster immunization in the elderly.

“This latest study, conducted here by renowned scientists here at DOH, examines detailed changes in vaccine efficacy classified by all three COVID-19 vaccine types currently approved for use in the United States. “It’s the biggest of all,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, a senior author and retired health commissioner.

“This is a clear indication of what we’ve been saying. Vaccination with COVID-19 is the best way to get out of this pandemic, and New Yorkers prevent serious illness and hospitalization. It’s the best way to do this, “Zucker added. “If you haven’t done so already, we recommend that you stay alert and vaccinate all New Yorkers with COVID-19.”

State-wide, 72.2% of all New Yorkers have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 64.5% of the states are considered fully vaccinated. Over 85% of all adults in New York are partially vaccinated, and 76.3% are vaccinated once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The study found that Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy was most significantly reduced against laboratory-confirmed infections, followed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

These diminished efficacy occurred simultaneously across age groups and other demographics, such as when individuals were vaccinated during the weeks of rapid increase in delta variants.

These changes in vaccine efficacy peaked when the delta variant exceeded the prevalence of 85% in New York, and recently vaccinated people are seeing higher levels of protection, the authors of the study said. Stated.

However, there was a continuous decline in efficacy in people over the age of 65.

“These results show a decrease in VE. [vaccine effectiveness] The infection occurred during the study, but it may have been caused primarily by factors other than immunological weakness, such as delta mutations and altered COVID-19 preventive behavior, “DOH said.

The study found that the vaccine was very effective for hospitalization and showed a mild reduction in Pfizer and Moderna recipients over the age of 65.

“The results of our study confirm the need for boosters, especially in the elderly, and we recommend looking for booster shots from healthcare providers, pharmacies, or mass vaccination sites,” said the lead research author. Dr. Eli Rosenberg said.

“We saw limited evidence of reduced efficacy for serious illnesses in people between the ages of 18 and 64,” Rosenberg said. “We observed an early decline in efficacy against infections in this age group, but when the delta variant became the predominant strain in New York, it seems to have leveled off. Overall, this is continuous. It suggests that the decline in protection may not be a current concern for adults under the age of 65. “

Last month, the FDA approved a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have submitted an application requesting approval for a booster shot of the vaccine.

So far, Pfizer booster doses have been given to people over the age of 65, people with certain underlying illnesses, and people who are frequently exposed to the virus.