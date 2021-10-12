Health
The study investigates the reasons for the reduced efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine
Staten Island, NY — A recent slight reduction in the effectiveness of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in a New York Department of Health (DOH) study published on Monday was the use of toxic delta mutations and masks. It turns out that it is likely to be the cause of other factors such as the decline.
the study, Release Called the largest study in the United States on vaccine type and vaccination timing on the preprint server medRxiv, it uses state-wide tests, hospitals, and vaccine registry databases to compare vaccine efficacy over time. Over 8.8 million New York adults participated.
Researchers tracked people vaccinated from January to April of this year, examined new infections and levels of hospitalization from May to August 2021, and vaccinated their results. Compared to people who have never.
The findings show that the vaccine is the worst COVID-19 result, especially very effective for hospitalization, with “a slight reduction limited to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna recipients over 65 years of age”. rice field.
These results, added by the state DOH, supported booster immunization in the elderly.
“This latest study, conducted here by renowned scientists here at DOH, examines detailed changes in vaccine efficacy classified by all three COVID-19 vaccine types currently approved for use in the United States. “It’s the biggest of all,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, a senior author and retired health commissioner.
“This is a clear indication of what we’ve been saying. Vaccination with COVID-19 is the best way to get out of this pandemic, and New Yorkers prevent serious illness and hospitalization. It’s the best way to do this, “Zucker added. “If you haven’t done so already, we recommend that you stay alert and vaccinate all New Yorkers with COVID-19.”
State-wide, 72.2% of all New Yorkers have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and 64.5% of the states are considered fully vaccinated. Over 85% of all adults in New York are partially vaccinated, and 76.3% are vaccinated once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
The study found that Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy was most significantly reduced against laboratory-confirmed infections, followed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
These diminished efficacy occurred simultaneously across age groups and other demographics, such as when individuals were vaccinated during the weeks of rapid increase in delta variants.
These changes in vaccine efficacy peaked when the delta variant exceeded the prevalence of 85% in New York, and recently vaccinated people are seeing higher levels of protection, the authors of the study said. Stated.
However, there was a continuous decline in efficacy in people over the age of 65.
“These results show a decrease in VE. [vaccine effectiveness] The infection occurred during the study, but it may have been caused primarily by factors other than immunological weakness, such as delta mutations and altered COVID-19 preventive behavior, “DOH said.
The study found that the vaccine was very effective for hospitalization and showed a mild reduction in Pfizer and Moderna recipients over the age of 65.
“The results of our study confirm the need for boosters, especially in the elderly, and we recommend looking for booster shots from healthcare providers, pharmacies, or mass vaccination sites,” said the lead research author. Dr. Eli Rosenberg said.
“We saw limited evidence of reduced efficacy for serious illnesses in people between the ages of 18 and 64,” Rosenberg said. “We observed an early decline in efficacy against infections in this age group, but when the delta variant became the predominant strain in New York, it seems to have leveled off. Overall, this is continuous. It suggests that the decline in protection may not be a current concern for adults under the age of 65. “
Last month, the FDA approved a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have submitted an application requesting approval for a booster shot of the vaccine.
So far, Pfizer booster doses have been given to people over the age of 65, people with certain underlying illnesses, and people who are frequently exposed to the virus.
Sources
2/ https://www.silive.com/coronavirus/2021/10/study-explores-reasons-for-drop-in-covid-19-vaccine-efficacy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]