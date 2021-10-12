Health
With COVID-19 protracted, the flu season is approaching in Santa Fe.Local news
This is the era of COVID-19, and health officials are determined not to fly the flu.
And so far, they have been successful. Influenza activity and infection in the United States was caged in 2020-21. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 1,675 (0.2%) of all 818,939 respiratory tests in the United States returned positive for influenza.
As a result, influenza deaths, illnesses and hospitalizations have decreased in the country, the report said.
However, local and national health officials have warned that this does not mean that flu shots should be stopped this season. If anything, a continuous coronavirus pandemic makes it doubly important.
Jim Walton, a state health ministry spokesman, said:
“Influenza is dangerous,” he added. “It can be killed.”
The CDC estimates that influenza killed 12,000 to 52,000 people each year between 2010 and 2020.
Dr. Jeff Salbon Herman, Chief Patient Safety Officer for Presbyterian Health Services, said the decline in influenza cases last year is likely due to the COVID-safe medical practices people followed during the pandemic. Stated.
“At the same time, it is a safe practice for COVID, as everything we do to keep it safe from COVID, such as hand hygiene, distance, and wearing a mask, is very effective against influenza. You can think of it as a safe practice for the flu. “He said.
Still, as the COVID pandemic celebrates its second anniversary next spring, he said it is important to stick to the usual routine of people being vaccinated against the flu.
“If you repeat the pandemic during the flu season, [health] The risk really increases significantly. Whether you have the flu or COVID, your immune system is already working so hard that it may not be very robust to fight a second infection. “
The Christos St. Vincent Regional Medical Center hosted a drive-through flu clinic at Santa Fe Hospital over the weekend, attended by more than 2,400 people, said Dr. James Marz, Executive Director of Quality and Patient Safety. He hopes that as the flu season takes hold, people will continue to appear to be vaccinated against the flu.
“Getting both vaccinations (COVID and flu) is important as a primary strategy to prevent both of these respiratory illnesses,” he said.
The relatively low numbers of influenza in New Mexico last year may be related to the number of people who fired, even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Walton, 585,301 adults, 191,560 children and teens were vaccinated against the flu in 2020, according to Ministry of Health data.
It’s unclear if these numbers will match this year. As of Monday, about 10 and a half months to 2021, there are only 141,386 adults and 38,893 children and teens, Walton said.
He said he wasn’t worried about these numbers at this time, as most people are just starting to think about getting a flu shot at this time of the year.
“It’s about time,” he said. “Usually by the end of October, when the flu season begins, this is the time. The state has ample inventory. [with vaccine].. “
Still, he expressed concern that some of the COVID-safe practices, including wearing masks, could loosen people, which could lead to the spread of the flu.
“We definitely want to make sure there is no flu outbreak in addition to the COVID pandemic,” he said.
..
