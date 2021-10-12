Breast Health Starts With Screening | Sponsored Content





Women are regularly notified to get a mammogram as a precautionary measure to detect cancer early and maintain breast health. Unfortunately, the pandemic has put many people on hold for selective procedures. “The significant reduction in cancer screening procedures has increased the number of cancer diagnoses. The medical community has emphasized the importance of maintaining regular appointments to avoid or treat potential illnesses. It cannot be emphasized enough, “said Dr. Michelle Cacek, a radiologist at Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates. The UPMC facility provides screening mammograms during pandemics and continues to provide them with a number of safety measures. The Society of Breast Imaging, along with the American College of Radiology and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, recommends an annual screening mammogram for all women over the age of 40 who are at average risk of breast cancer. Mammography has proven to be the only best test for early detection of breast cancer and is the only screening method that has been shown to reduce mortality. According to the American Cancer Society, if breast cancer is detected early in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%. Early detection of these cancers requires a radiologist who understands optimal imaging techniques, advanced equipment, and how breast cancer first appears in female mammograms. UPMC radiologists are fellowship-trained imagers who specialize in breast cancer detection and have been trained in breast care for many more years. “Central Pa. Imaging’s UPMC offers the region’s most comprehensive and convenient service and has been designated by the American College of Radiology as the Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. Few centers boast this certification. “Dr. Cacek says. “Our patients have access to state-of-the-art diagnostic techniques available, including Genius ™ 3D mammography testing. This is the only mammogram approved by the FDA to excel in high-density breasts. In addition, UPMC Some of the facilities can use tomosynthesis guidance to biopsy for abnormalities, “says Dr. Cacek. “The annual mammogram is the best way to protect yourself from breast cancer deaths,” says Dr. Kasek. Preparation of mammogram • Inform your doctor about breast changes and problems before the test. • Share your previous surgery, hormone use, family history or personal history of breast cancer. • Do not schedule a screening mammogram the week before your menstrual period. • Always inform your doctor or x-ray technician if you may be pregnant. • Do not apply deodorant, talcum powder or lotion under your arms or chest on the day of the test. These can be confused with calcification on mammograms. • Get the previous mammogram if done elsewhere. This is necessary to compare with the current exam. • Ask when results will be available. If you are not contacted by your doctor or mammography facility, do not assume that your results are normal. For more information, please visit: UPMC.com/CentralPa.. success! Email was sent to With a link to confirm the sign-up of the list. error! An error occurred while processing the request.

