Cleveland Clinic’s New Transplant COVID-19vax Policy Response





Five days before the scheduled surgery, the hospital implemented vaccine requirements on live donors and recipients.

Eastlake, Ohio — Mike Ganim was five days away from life-saving kidney transplant surgery when his wife, Devi, received catastrophic news. No surgery will occur. Debi Ganim said it was notified on October 8 that the Cleveland Clinic has implemented a new safety policy that requires both live donors and organ donors to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Mike is fully vaccinated, but donors are not. “It made us feel like we were back in the square,” Devi said. “I was scared. There may be unexpected moments, but when I come back, I wonder what will happen,” he said with a loud voice. Almost two years ago, Mike learned that his polycystic kidney disease was very advanced, and doctors declared he needed a new kidney. “‘It’s time for a transplant. No dialysis. We need a transplant, and we need it as soon as possible,” Devi recalled the doctor who told her. Hope for donors began to diminish when doctors proposed to publish her story. So Devi posted a request on his Facebook page and asked for someone who was willing to be tested as a blood donor candidate. The post gained over 100 shares and she was humbled by dozens of support messages. Friends, relatives, and even strangers offered to have a blood test to see if they were an organ donation match with Mike. A few weeks later, Debi received a message on Facebook. “That’s right. I can’t believe I’m finally reading the words,” I’m your match, “” recalls Devi. The message came from Sue George, a longtime acquaintance whose daughter was a former third-year student of Devi, about 13 years ago, but they have been in contact for years. “I’m your stranger!” George said to her with a laugh. “But I didn’t want to tell you because I didn’t want to disappoint you, but I’m trying. I’m trying,” she told Devi. After several months of pre-surgery procedures and preparations, an important surgery was scheduled for October 13. But last Friday, Ganims was informed that the surgery wasn’t going on. “We were blind,” George said. He knew the doctor hadn’t been vaccinated for a long time, and no one said it would be a problem. George said vaccination is not an option now. “I don’t want to get the vaccine,” she explained. “I have a reason-medical, religious, and also free.” Devi and Mike Ganim still hope that if George undergoes her part of surgery at another hospital in Cleveland or Columbus, there is probably a way to proceed with the transplant surgery. “It’s wrong in many ways,” Devi said of the clinic’s decision to cancel Mike’s surgery. “Everything Just decided.. “ 3News contacted the Cleveland Clinic to see if Ganim’s surgery could be exempt from the new policy and received the following statement: “Patient health and safety is our number one priority. The Cleveland Clinic recently developed a safety protocol for solid organ transplants that requires COVID-19 vaccination to be an active transplant candidate or living donor. Vaccination is especially important for the safety of these patients. Living donations for organ transplants have been a life-saving remedy, but they are not without risk to donors. It is very important for living donors to prevent COVID-19 infection before and after surgery and recovery. We are constantly striving to minimize the risk to living donors, and vaccination is a key factor in ensuring the safest approach and optimal results for donors. For organ transplantation with a living donor, both the donor and the recipient must be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine before proceeding for safety, as the living donor will undergo scheduled surgery. FDA-approved vaccines have been determined to be safe and effective and are the best way to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/local/lake-county/organ-transplant-surgery-canceled-new-cleveland-clinic-policy-requiring-covid-19-vaccination/95-6dbf87d1-a246-46dd-8575-7d0ff1451a2a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos