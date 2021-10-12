If you had Covid, do you need a vaccine?





When Orlando Magic’s prominent basketball player Jonathan Isaac explained why he chose Not vaccinated He took advantage of months of boiling controversy against the coronavirus: those who had Covid-19 As Mr. Isaac saidDo you really need a vaccine? The question pushed a winding immunological concept into the national debate on vaccine obligations. politician, athlete, Law professor When Psychiatrist We will weigh the relative strength of so-called innate immunity and vaccine protection. But the answer, like almost everything about viruses, is complicated. Many people who have recovered from Covid-19 may appear relatively intact from their second encounter with the virus, but immunity strength and persistence vary with age. Health When Severity Of the initial infection. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, said:

People with strong innate immunity can be protected from reinfection for up to a year. But even they shouldn’t skip the vaccine, experts said.To get started, boosting immunity with vaccines can give them long-term protection All variants.. Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto, said: Without that boost, antibodies from the infection would decline, and those who recovered with Covid would be vulnerable to reinfection and mild illnesses from variants, and would probably spread the virus to others. This is the same argument about giving boosters to fully vaccinated people, said Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York. “After a period of time, you will be boosted or infected,” he said. How difficult is it to compare immunity from infection with immunity from vaccination? Dozens of studies delved into the debate and drew contradictory conclusions.

Some consistent patterns have emerged. Two doses of the mRNA vaccine produce more antibodies more reliably than a coronavirus infection.But antibodies from previous infections More diverse, Can dodge a wider range of mutants than those produced by vaccines. Research promoting the endurance and strength of innate immunity is hampered by one serious flaw. By definition, they only evaluate the reactions of those who survived Covid-19. The path to innate immunity is dangerous and uncertain, Dr. Nussenzweig said.

Only 85% to 90% of people who test positive for the virus and recover have the first detectable antibody. Response strength and durability vary. For example, the immunity obtained from the vaccine and infection is comparable among young people, but the two doses of the mRNA vaccine were protected. Adults over 65 It was better than the previous infection. The research published by Dr. Iwasaki’s team in May is Gradually increase At the level of antibodies that increase the severity of the infection.About 43 percent of people who have recovered Nothing was detectable According to one study, neutralizing antibodies (the type needed to prevent reinfection).antibody Drop to undetectable level About 30 percent of those who have recovered after about 2 months. Fikadu Tafes, an immunologist at Oregon Health & Science University, said other researchers may find different results depending on the severity of the participant’s illness.

“If your cohort is only hospitalized individuals, you’re likely to have detectable antibodies,” said Dr. Tafes. Has been updated October 11, 2021, 9:44 pm ET In terms of antibody quality, it makes sense for live viral invasion to produce a broader immune response than injecting a single protein encoded by the vaccine, he and others said. .. The virus stimulates the defenses of the nose and throat — a place needed to prevent a second infection — vaccines produce antibodies primarily in the blood. “It will give you an edge in resisting subsequent infections,” said Dr. Gomerman. Fragments of the virus can stay in the body for weeks after infection. This gives the immune system more time to learn to fight the virus, and the proteins carried by the vaccine are quickly excreted from the body. Several the study at least Earlier version of virus, Rare. At the Cleveland Clinic, there were no 1,359 health care workers Those who remained unvaccinated Dr. Nabin Shrestha, an infectious disease specialist at the clinic, said after Covid-19 had been tested positive for the virus for months. However, he admitted that the findings need to be interpreted with caution. The clinic tested only those who were visibly ill and who may have missed a reinfection that did not cause symptoms. Participants averaged 39 years, so the results may not apply to older people who are more likely to get infected again.

Dr. Shrestha said most studies have also followed people for only about a year. “The key question is how long to protect, as we haven’t fallen into the illusion that this will be lifelong protection,” he said. It is also unclear how well post-infection immunity is protected from new mutants. Most studies were completed before the delta variant became predominant, and recent studies are mottled. What you need to know about Covid-19 booster shots Who is the target of booster shots? FDA approval Booster shot For a selected group of people who received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least 6 months ago. The group includes: Pfizer recipients over the age of 65 or living in a long-term care facility. Adults at high risk for severe Covid-19 due to underlying illness. Healthcare workers and other people whose work puts them at risk.Who has Weakened immune system Eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna 4 weeks after the second shot. Are people who have been vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson eligible? Regulators have not yet approved booster shots for recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, FDA panel I will meet Weigh booster shots of adult recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. What are the underlying medical conditions that are the target of booster shots? The CDC states that the conditions covered by booster shots include: High blood pressure and heart disease. Diabetes or obesity; cancer or blood disorders; weakened immunity; chronic lung, kidney or liver disease; dementia and certain disorders. Pregnant women, current and former smokers are also eligible. What occupations are eligible for boosters? The FDA has approved boosters for workers who work at high risk of being exposed to potentially infected people. According to the CDC, this group includes: Education workers; Food and agriculture workers; Manufacturing workers; Correction workers; US Postal Service workers; Public transport workers; Grocery shop workers. Can I mix Covid vaccines? Not recommended. For now, Pfizer Vaccine Recipients are advised to take Pfizer Booster Shots. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients will have to wait until booster doses from these manufacturers are approved. Can I be vaccinated against the flu at the same time as the Covid vaccine or booster shots? Yes. According to the CDC, the Covid vaccine may be given at any time, and many pharmacies allow flu vaccinations to be scheduled at the same time as boosters. most Widely cited study It is from Israel that supports the efficacy of innate immunity against delta mutants.

Post-vaccination breakthrough infections were 13 times higher than reinfections in unvaccinated people, and symptomatic breakthrough infections could be 27 times higher than symptomatic reinfections. But experts warned that the results infer that innate immunity is superior to protection from vaccines. The vaccinated group will include more people with weakened immune responses and is expected to increase breakthrough infections, said Birhanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. .. The study also did not consider people whose immune defenses may have been enhanced by a second exposure to the virus.

According to experts, vaccination remains the ideal option for lucky people who have recovered from Covid-19.It’s large Boost With antibody level Almost inviolable Immune Shield — Probably Even Against Future variants.. Dr. Duein Wesman, an immunologist at Harvard Medical School, said: Dr. Wesman’s colorful graph Recent treatises He said it helped convince patients who recovered with Covid that even a single dose would have significant benefits. In some respects, there is almost universal consensus among scientists, regardless of the evolution of the understanding of innate immunity. For those who have never been infected, the vaccine is much safer and less gambling than Covid-19. Many who oppose the vaccine cite the low mortality rate of Covid-19 among adolescents. However, even seemingly mild cases of Covid-19 can cause long-term damage to the heart, kidneys, and brain, and can make people tired and sick for weeks or months. Said Dr. Iwasaki. “No one should try to get immunity through natural infections,” she said. “It’s too dangerous.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/12/health/if-youve-had-covid-do-you-need-the-vaccine.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos