WHO officially recognizes long COVID

The definition of clinical cases is expected to help physicians diagnose conditions that affect more than one in three people infected with COVID-19.

Long COVID symptoms can have a significant impact on people’s daily functions.



The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recognizes a long COVID (now officially called the post-COVID-19 state). Definition of definitive clinical cases..

‘The post-COVID-19 condition occurs in individuals with a possible or confirmed medical history of SARS CoV-2 infection. It is usually 3 months after the onset of symptomatic COVID-19, lasts at least 2 months, and cannot be explained by alternative diagnosis. ,’Read the definition.

Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction, which affect daily functioning.

Symptoms may be new onset after the first recovery from the acute COVID-19 episode, or persistence from the first illness. According to the WHO, symptoms may fluctuate or recur over time.

At this stage, the diagnosis does not require minimal symptoms, but WHO states that “symptoms associated with various organ systems and clusters have been reported.”

Promoted Dr. Michael Clements Live presentation on long COVID so RACGP GP20 conference, GP said that long COVID is well aware of the challenges it presents in the coming months and that having a clinical definition is the first step to support both physicians and patients. ..

“This step helps in the early stages of identifying patients who meet this criterion. After that, many patients with these syndromes often want to know why, so what it is to them. Helps explain,’he said newsGP..

“Unfortunately, at this point, we don’t always know what to do with the label, we don’t have clear guidance, and we can’t give patients clear expectations of recovery.

“But we need to thank that this is the first step and will lead to a clearer business plan for the future.”

The proportion of people affected with long-term sequelae after COVID is currently unknown, but published reports show About 10-20% Experienced prolonged symptoms, Recent Oxford University Studies Indicates that it can be even higher.

Of the more than 270,000 people diagnosed with COVID-19, more than 1 in 3 (37%) show at least one sign 3-6 months after the initial diagnosis, most commonly respiratory distress. , Abdominal symptoms, malaise, pain. And anxiety / depression.

But even if long COVID approvals are welcomed as a step in the right direction, Dr. Clements suggests that the broad, non-specific symptom profile is “very difficult” to manage the condition. Is called.

As public health measures become easier, further spread of COVID-19 is expected throughout the community, so ensuring that patients continue to be tested in the event of cold or flu symptoms is a long-term COVID. He said it would be the key to surveillance and diagnosis.

“GP is accustomed to dealing with people with chronic and unexplained symptoms, which could be one of the important things we can use,” he said.

“But this data really shows what challenges GP will face in 6-12 months.

“The list of symptoms described is actually very extensive, and many already show these symptoms without COVID infection, creating diagnostic uncertainty and infection with COVID. Some people wonder if there is any. ”T was previously positive.

“So the best advice we can do now is clearly that this is to get people vaccinated to reduce the risk, and that people should test, test early, test everything. Is … just to see if they have a COVID. “

Dr. Annablex, a cell-mediated immunologist and senior researcher at the Maurice Wilkins Center at the University of Auckland, said he hopes that the definition of clinical cases will allow more patients to receive the care they need. ..

She said it was “incredibly painful” to hear from New Zealanders who met WHO standards previously dismissed by doctors.

‘This may also be due, in part, to the fact that long COVIDs resemble myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome. [ME/CFS], Another poorly understood and often rejected condition that can occur after a viral infection, “she said.

“After long-term international attention to COVID, including the publication of clinical case definitions, has taken all post-infection conditions seriously and research has been conducted to address this global health burden. I hope we will be able to develop medical treatments and treatments. “

Currently, there are no long diagnostic tests or treatments for COVID, but there is evidence that vaccination against COVID-19 can significantly reduce the burden.

research Breakthrough infections, led by King’s College London and announced last month, are rare, with only 0.2% of fully vaccinated people (2370 of 971,504) infected with COVID-19 and lasting for more than 4 weeks. 50% chance of developing.

Dr. Clements said it is clear that one of the best preventative measures for long-term COVID is vaccination.

“Even if you’re infected with COVID in the first place,” he added.

“And again, the best preventive measure for this syndrome is to get vaccinated before infection, so you don’t have to deal with it.”

