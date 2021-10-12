LA County reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 826 new cases – Daily Bulletin





Los Angeles County reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and only 826 new cases on Monday, October 11, but health officials said an unusually small number was the result of delayed reporting over the weekend. He said it was likely. The new deaths have increased the county-wide death toll from the virus to 26,320, and the cumulative total of cases from the pandemic has increased to 1,471,645. Authorities say that about 90% of COVID-19-related deaths occurred in people with underlying health conditions. According to state statistics, there were 667 COVID-positive inpatients in the county as of Monday, up from 656 on Sunday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit was 195, down from 202 on Sunday. The number of COVID patients in county hospitals has decreased 36-fold in the last 42 days. As of Monday, the average daily rolling rate for virus-positive people was 0.9%. The Department of Health also found that unvaccinated blacks and Latins had the highest prevalence in the county on weekends from August 29 to September 25, with 587 to 594 new cases per 100,000. I reported that. Across all racial and ethnic groups, the prevalence of unvaccinated people remained 2-3 times higher than that of vaccinated people. Black residents also had the highest hospitalization rates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, with 62 hospitalizations for every 100,000 unvaccinated people. It was 27% higher than the hospitalization rate of the next highest group, Latin residents. Among the unvaccinated people, white residents had the highest mortality rate of all groups, followed by Latino and black residents. “The high hospitalization and mortality rates of black and Latin populations are a tragedy that reflects long-standing inequality in access to resources that promote health and prevent chronic illness,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. Said. “As we approach cool weather and the considerable illness that accompanies it, these numbers are associated with social and economic inequalities that increase the risk of unvaccinated individuals, especially serious illnesses. It reminds us of the importance of staying focused on bringing vaccines to people with risk factors. The end of the pandemic is directly related to our collective behavior. “ Friday marked the first full day of new COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees and customers in the indoor parts of bars, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges in Los Angeles County. Employees and patrons of such companies must show evidence of at least one vaccination, but from November 4th, two vaccinations will be required. Unvaccinated customers and employees may be in the outdoor part of the affected facility. On the other hand, more than 10,000 people over the age of 12 attending an outdoor mega-event must present evidence of either a complete vaccination or a negative COVID test performed within 72 hours. This requirement affects sporting events, outdoor concerts and theme parks with tickets attending more than 10,000 people. Masks are also required at such events. Vaccination or testing requirements have already been implemented for large indoor events of more than 1,000 people. Overall, 78% of eligible county residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 70% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of 10.3 million, including 1.3 million children under the age of 12 who are ineligible for shots, 67% have been vaccinated at least once and 60% have been fully vaccinated. I am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailybulletin.com/2021/10/11/la-county-reports-8-new-covid-19-deaths-826-new-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos