Decrease in COVID-19 cases indicates that parts of the United States may have reached herd immunity | Chicago News





Over the last few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has dropped dramatically across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States had an average of about 160,000 new coronavirus cases each day at the beginning of September, but the number is now just over 90,000 and is declining. So is the country finally approaching herd immunity? On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert in the United States, alerted CNN. “It’s definitely going in the right direction-that’s good news, and hopefully it will continue to go down that trajectory,” Forch said. “But care must be taken not to declare victory prematurely …. There are still about 68 million people who have not been vaccinated and are eligible to be vaccinated.” According to Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago, she is leading an infection control and prevention effort, and the situation is a bit more complicated than whether the country has ultimately reached herd immunity. “I think what’s happening when we experience this pandemic is that things are becoming more and more local,” Landon said. “The majority of Americans are vaccinated … (and) you can certainly see that some parts of the country have reached herd immunity, but that herd immunity is a kind of movement. It’s a target. If your immunity has immunity to the delta variant of the virus, but one day another variant arrives, you may lose immunity to your herd. “ Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, a professor of clinical family medicine at the University of Illinois School of Medicine, states that the number of COVID-19 patients at UI Health has declined since the mandatory vaccine. “A few weeks ago, about 30 patients in the hospital were infected with COVID,” Figueroa said. “And it’s just half of what it was three weeks ago, so it’s definitely much better.” Figueroa said UI Health lost 10 patients with COVID-19 in September-mostly unvaccinated. She states that the rapid spread of delta variants has changed how public health officials see the potential for reaching herd immunity. “We assumed 70% was herd immunity, but it was actually before the delta variant,” said Figueroa, director of the UIC Home Medicine Training Program and executive director of Pilsen Food Pantry. increase. “When you remove the mask, the delta virus spreads out. The delta virus is different. It’s more highly communicable and it’s changing and getting smarter as we gave it more time. I did. “ For front-line healthcare professionals, a continuous wave of viruses is their victim. And refusing to get vaccinated increases the frustration of overly stressed doctors and nurses, Figueroa says. “We all know that we are very tired. It is very difficult at this point to talk to someone who does not want to be vaccinated, as we know that it is not an access issue at this point.” Said Figueroa. “And that’s very frustrating.”

