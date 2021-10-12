“Abnormal Omission”: An Important Finding in Hurting the British Covid Report | Coronavirus

NSThe Commons Health Sciences Commission’s joint report on lessons to be learned from the UK’s response to Covid is 150 pages and is divided into six themes. The main findings of each are as follows.

Pandemic plan

The preparation section raises concerns Highlighted by the Guardian Back in May 2020, the UK was confident in the scope of its pandemic program, despite the idea that most of it was “too narrow and inflexible,” based on the idea of ​​an influenza outbreak. understood.

The plan did not properly consider asymptomatic infections, or at pandemic levels, such as the Sars virus, which affected East Asian countries in 2002-04, and the Mers virus, which was first identified in the Middle East in 2012. It did not take into account the early occurrences that did not reach. found.

For more information on various government exercises on fictitious pandemics, “Excessive reliance on pandemic flu as a threat to the most important infectious diseases has clearly had consequences. That is, the importance of detailed preparation. It was for what turned out to be the wrong type of illness. ” ..

Perhaps the clearest evidence in this section came from former England Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davis, who blamed what she called “groupthink.” The report states that she states: It is a form of British exceptionalism. “

Blockade and its timing

Some of the most intense debates in dealing with the coronavirus were when the first blockade was imposed in March 2020 and when another blockade was clearly delayed in the fall and winter of that year. Both had something to do with the timing of the blockade of England.

Regarding the first blockade, the report is clear and condemning. Factors such as lack of testing ability and doubts about whether the British would accept the blockade have led scientists and politicians to adopt a “fatalistic policy approach.” It suppresses the degree of occurrence.This was not a positive decision Seeking so-called herd immunity, That was virtually the equivalent, the report said.

The blockade of Britain as a whole has finally taken place, following what the Commission called “simultaneous epiphany” by ministers and advisors about the devastating effects of this approach. Announced on March 23.. The report states: “It is now clear that this was the wrong policy and led to a higher initial death toll than would have resulted from a more emphasized early policy.”

Even worse, “blockades and social distance determinations in the early weeks of the pandemic, and the advice that led to them, are one of the most important public health failures the UK has ever experienced. It is ranked as one. “

But the report was more vague about whether the minister should have Imposing a blockade of “Circuit Breaker” The emergence of a more contagious variant of Alpha, or Kent, in the United Kingdom in late October 2020 may have prevented this from being effective anyway, he said. Welsh circuit breaker Did not prevent the winter blockade.

Test, trace, isolate

In this section, there was the most consistent and fierce criticism of the report, starting with what was described as a very serious failure that did not even try to mimic the rapid deployment of mass testing in places like South Korea.

Public Health England studied the South Korean approach and claimed to have subsequently rejected it, but could not provide evidence of this, the report added.

This meant testing everywhere except the hospital, and new cases and contacts could not be tracked. “As a result, Britain wasted its leading position in diagnosis and turned it into one of the permanent crises … the consequences of this first failure were serious … world-class data analysis. For a country with expertise, the 100-year crisis with virtually no data to analyze facing the greatest health was an almost unimaginable setback. “

Although testing capabilities have improved significantly since then, the report states that government rhetoric is often still significantly more impressive than it really is. “The ministers Test and trace system In May 2020, when it was true that it was late, it would “dominate the world.” The budget was £ 37 billion.

The report also accused a small number of people who adhered to self-quarantine rules, lacking financial support, and self-self for 10 days long after tests were freely available to show virus-free. Listed the ongoing requirements for quarantine. In addition to the impact of this delay on the economy and people’s lives, the report states: “.

Social care

More than 39,000 long-term care facility residents He died of the coronavirus between April 10, 2020 and March 31, 2021, and the Minister and NHS “did not fully recognize the significant risks to the social care sector at the start of the pandemic.” There was a report of.

The Commission concludes that: “The UK wasn’t the only one to suffer significant loss of life in long-term care facilities, but the tragic loss was the worst in Europe and could have been mitigated.”

According to the report, some of these failures are pandemic-specific, with decisions focusing on releasing the NHS’s capabilities and releasing many patients to long-term care facilities without the Covid test. Lack of personal protective equipment.. Other issues, such as staff shortages and funding difficulties, “indicate that providing social care, like the NHS, has failed for many years.”

Wider health inequalities

“The Covid pandemic experience underscores the need for an urgent and long-term strategy to address health inequality,” the report emphasized. Emphasized by politicians and experts During a pandemic.

It pointed to Covid’s particularly high casualties for people with ethnic minority backgrounds and people with learning disabilities. It said: “It’s the first 10 NHS Evidence confirms that the staff dying from Covid-19 are from blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities (BAMEs), and that Covid-19 has had a significant impact on this section of the workforce ever since.

“The NHS has made progress in recent years, but the experience of the people in the BAME group during the pandemic has shown that inequality continues.”

vaccination

The report provides recommendations on lessons to be learned from vaccine development, procurement and distribution, but these were primarily based on other areas of government learned from it, especially the flexibility and speed of vaccines. Task force led by Kate Bingham.. According to the report, the entire Covid vaccine program was “one of the most successful and effective initiatives in the history of British science and administration.”