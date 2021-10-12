Do you have a Covid or a cold?How to tell the difference between symptoms and the “worst cold ever”

As people say, a terrible cold is long-lasting and will not upset, spreading throughout Britain.

Illness is described as’ Worst latency ever ‘And for the first time since March 2020, people will be able to socialize indefinitely on a large scale. It was expected for some time that there would be an increase in colds and flu this winter.

According to NHS guidance, if you have a mild illness, you can manage the condition from home. However, due to the ongoing epidemic of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, many symptoms are the same, so it is important to rule them out.

A person suffering from a cold has stated that he has been “completely on the floor” for several weeks, but is infected with Covid-19 because of the combination of the symptoms seen at the peak of the pandemic and various symptoms. Some people are concerned about that.

What are the symptoms of a cold?

According to the NHS, common cold symptoms include the following:

Stuffy nose and runny nose

sore throat

headache

muscle pain

cough

sneeze

high temperature

Ear and face pressure

Loss of taste and smell

Symptoms are the same for adults and children. Sometimes the symptoms last longer in children.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

The main official symptoms of the coronavirus (Covid-19) listed by the NHS are:

High temperature – This means that you feel hot when you touch your chest or back (no need to measure the temperature)

New continuous cough – This means a cough of 1 hour or more, or 3 or more episodes of cough in 24 hours (if you have a normal cough, it can be worse than usual)

Loss or change of smell or taste – This means that you cannot smell or taste something, or that you notice that things smell or taste unusual.

Do you have a Covid or a cold?

The symptoms of colds and covids are always similar, and a recent study by British scientists found that the top five symptoms of people who have been vaccinated with both coronavirus vaccines but are still infected with the virus are:

headache

Runny nose

sneeze

sore throat

Loss of odor.

Professor Tim Spector, chief scientist for the ZOE Covid research app, warned that Covid is easy to confuse with a cold and can help spread the virus.In fact, he said Anyone who thinks they’ve experienced the recent “worst razy ever” may have had Covid..

Manchester Evening News I talked to GP HelenWall about how to handle the cold, how to distinguish it from Covid, and how to identify if a child has a problem if they find a bug at school.

How to distinguish your “cold” apart from Covid-19

For those looking for a way to distinguish it from Covid-19, the answer is that you can’t do it without a coronavirus test, says Dr. Wall. “It’s really hard because you can’t tell the difference. That’s the problem. When Covid was first launched in March 2020, it was clear about the three main symptoms of cough, fever, ageusia, and odor. If you have these, you may be infected with the coronavirus.

“Now it seems to have changed. Whether it’s because the virus has changed, we have many new variants. The symptoms of Covid-19 are very similar to those of a common cold. Covid The majority of people who are moving forward, especially children after talking to a pediatric consultant recently, are not actually coughing because it has a stuffy nose, a sore throat, a snuff, a headache, and sometimes It seems like fever, sometimes not.

“It’s hard for people because we’re in winter, and there will be a lot of coughs and colds. Unfortunately, without testing, there’s no way to know if it’s a Covid.

“That’s all we can advise. The number of general practitioner colleagues who are frustrated by telling patients” Have you ever been tested? ” And the answer is “No because it’s not Covid”. Well, there is no possible way for anyone to know it without a negative test.

“We want to get back to normal, thank you for not having to constantly test and feeling that you can’t catch a normal cold, but the symptoms are very similar and how I don’t know

The impact of these tests is less confusing than in the last 18 months. “We don’t have to isolate the entire household, and we don’t have to isolate the entire class,” says Dr. Wall.

“Thanks people for not having to quarantine if they have to go to work to make money. It’s not a perfect world. But unfortunately, Covid is still very important.”

What is the difference between this bug? Is it really “the worst moody ever”?

Dr. Wall has listed the signs you should be aware of if you are suffering from this disease:

Many people who have a cold complain that they feel worse than a “normal” cold. Dr. Wall suspects that the “year” of the cold may have replaced “more toxic strains” while people were socially distant.

“People say they feel much worse than a common cold,” she said.

“I wonder if we have more toxic stocks because we had a year off and had more time to build ourselves, change and become different stocks.

“It’s probably a worse version of what we had before, but we’re also used to not having them for so long that it feels worse.

“Your immune system has a break from having to fight those things. When we enter a crowded environment, our immune system is exposed to any number of viruses, bacteria. So there is a break from being exposed to these things, bacteria.

“We are all at home, unmixed, working at home and not doing normal things for more than 12 months. Our immune system goes on hind legs and these things probably they have People who will rob you of it more than they say it lasts longer than they usually expect.

“I’ve heard people have it for three, four, or five weeks. Usually, the cold is expected to subside and after three weeks it’s expected to be completely fine. People like it’s knocking out stuffing. Feeling In general, it’s the same symptom as a really heavy head cold, headache, snuff, and sometimes a pretty feverish feeling. “

However, doctors add that the increasing number of people reporting colds feels like a pre-pandemic standard.

“At this point, it’s no different than normal,” GP added.

“October is expected to talk to many people with coughs, colds, sore throats and common infections.

“I think the difference is that I didn’t see it last year. People were wearing masks, people weren’t mixed, people were paying more attention to hygiene and social distance. They probably didn’t work in the office, they went out socially.

“I missed it last year, so I think I might feel sick. But looking back a few years ago, it feels like a winter onslaught. After all, it started a little earlier than usual. I feel like. If you are not regularly exposed to infections, viruses, and bacteria, your immunity will be slightly weakened.

“It’s a perfect storm for people who haven’t had a cold or cough for 12 months because your immunity is weakened and we’re not mixed or exposed to things. And people are now masked It’s much more mixed, without wearing it. Hand hygiene is probably not as high a priority as it used to be, and people are back to work. “

The best treatment for colds

For those who have forgotten how to treat a cold after the last 18 months, Dr. Wall gives the following advice:

“Sometimes when I say it to a patient, they think they’re being fooled-“What advice is that? You mean becoming a doctor! “The kind of thing.

“The body recovers from the virus like a cold, but you need to be healthy to do it.

“There are studies showing that the more water you have, the faster you will recover from a cold.

“Vitamin C is big. Make sure you eat a good diet. When you catch a cold, take vitamin C as soon as you feel something has happened. Scientifically, fight infections. It makes sense because it helps.

“With enough rest, paracetamol feels a little better and the body recovers. There is no cure for a viral infection, antibiotics to get rid of it, or such a cure.”

When to see a doctor

However, there are some “worrisome” symptoms that Dr. Hall says he should see a doctor. “If you are short of breath, unable to drink water and cannot pass through, it is advisable to see a doctor. Urine-it is a sign of dehydration. If you have an abnormal rash, talk to your doctor. please try.”

When to send your child to school-and when to worry

“If your child has any of the symptoms, such as a cough, a cold, or a fever, you’ll have to take a break from school until you get a test,” says Dr. Wall.

In Wales, Minister of Education Jeremy Miles announced this month a change in guidelines for self-isolation and testing for children. He said junior high school students living with Covid are required to take a daily test before going to school. However, due to the small number of cases under the age of 5, children in that age group are not encouraged to undergo a Covid test if they are asymptomatic. Even if you have symptoms, it is not recommended to have a test unless your doctor or caregiver says it is "absolutely necessary".

The same treatment applies-hydration, rest, paracetamol-but the GP warns parents that “the child should be on the lookout.”

“The main purpose of the children is to monitor their activities as they continue. Ordinary children may be lying on the couch, but especially when paracetamol is started and a little more active. There is a time to become.

“Children who don’t do that and have little interest in everything around them are a concern that requires medical attention. Children who don’t urinate at least every four hours will want to know that too. ..

