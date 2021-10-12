Himalayan fungi have been used to treat cancer for centuries.Scientists Now Increase Its Efficacy 40x





Cordyceps militaris, Fungi containing compounds with anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects. There is no shortage of traditional herbal remedies that are said to be able to treat cancer. However, the majority cannot withstand scrutiny. But because of its anti-cancer properties, the fungi that have been used in Chinese herbs for centuries are different-it actually works. Researchers at Oxford University are now supercharging fungal-derived compounds, increasing their anti-cancer potential by up to 40-fold. Cordycepin, Cordyceps sinensis, A genus of ascomycetes that parasitize arthropod larvae in the Himalayas Can kill cancer cells And studies have shown earlier that delay their cancerousness. This fungus was first recorded as Ben Kao Beiyao in 1694 and is commonly referred to in China as “Dong Chung Sher Kao”. There are more than 400 species Cordyceps sinensis, Of which Cordyceps sinensis When Cordyceps militaris Most widely studied.both Cordyceps sinensis The seed contains similar bioactive ingredients, including cordycepin as the main ingredient. 2018 survey Cordycepin, a derivative of adenosine, a signaling molecule that affects different types of cells, tissues, and organ systems, regulates the tumor microenvironment through suppression of tumor metastasis-related pathways, according to Chinese researchers. I attached it. However, despite its promising anti-cancer properties, cordycepin is broken down as soon as it hits the bloodstream. As a result, a small amount reaches the tumor and the rest is lost. To increase its potency, Oxford University researchers have worked with biopharmaceutical company NuCana to devise new chemotherapeutic drugs and adopt new technologies that can circumvent the resistance mechanism that degrades antineoplastic metabolites. I succeeded in doing it. This technique, called ProTide, works by binding chemical groups to nucleoside analogs such as cordycepin, which are metabolized only when they reach the patient’s cancer cells. Previously, the same technology was used with the FDA-approved antiviral drug Remsidivir, which is used to treat COVID-19. A new chemotherapeutic drug called NUC-7738 is up to 40 times more powerful in killing cancer cells than the original compound from the Himalayan fungus. Researchers have begun a phase I clinical trial of NUC-7738 in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors who are resistant to conventional chemotherapy. Early results suggest that the drug is well tolerated and has signs of anticancer activity. “Our study provides evidence that the NUC-7738 overcomes the cellular resistance mechanism and supports further clinical evaluation of anticancer ProTides as a new cancer treatment within the growing Pantheon,” the researchers write. I am. The survey results were published in the journal Clinical cancer research..

