COVID-19 vaccination reduces home infections by up to 97%

news

According to a former World Health Organization epidemiologist, the new findings also seem to be reflected in the recent decline in cases obtained locally in Australia.

The likelihood that an unvaccinated person will be infected with COVID-19 decreases as the number of immunized individuals in the household increases.



Households have proven to be one of the highest risk settings for COVID-19 infection, especially since the advent of Delta.

This trend has raised concerns about unvaccinated and weakened immunity in New South Wales. Limit home visits Fully vaccinated while in Victoria, Home visits will be one of the last freedoms It will be restored.

However New research There was some relief from Sweden. Non-immune people suggest that as the number of immunized people living there increases, the risk of getting COVID-19 at home becomes lower and lower.

Was announced in JAMA Internal MedicineThis study enrolled 814,806 households with 2-5 people and was unvaccinated in the context of how many people in the household were immune to COVID-19, either by vaccination or previous infection. We investigated the possibility of infection of personnel.

As a result, unvaccinated individuals living with one immunized person are 45-61% more likely to be infected with the virus than fully unvaccinated households. It was shown to be low.

Living with two immunized people further reduces the risk to 75-86%, three to 91-94%, and all four other household members are immune. , The risk of infection is reduced by 97%.

The vaccinated people included in this study were vaccinated with either AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna, which is used in Australia.

However, most of the cases investigated have a fertility (R0). 3.5-5.2 R0 is 3.2–8..

Nonetheless, Professor Adrian Esterman, chairman of the University of South Australia’s Biostatistics Foundation and former World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist, said: newsGP The findings still affect Australia.

“In a family, the more immune families you have, the less likely you are to get infected because you can actually start approaching herd immunity,” he said. rice field.

The findings also showed that the immune benefits gained from a single dose were similar to those from a complete vaccination or previous infection in reducing infection within the family.

Professor Estherman believes this contributes to the tendency to emerge in New South Wales. In New South Wales, daily cases exceed 1600 and infections have dropped dramatically since the peak on September 10, when less than 45% of the population was fully vaccinated.

A month later, the state’s five-day moving average decreased to 492 cases per day, and the effective reproduction number (Reff) decreased to 0.80.

As of October 12, when the state recorded 360 cases locally acquired, 74% of people over the age of 16 were fully vaccinated and 90.4% were vaccinated at least once.

On the other hand, vaccination rates in Victoria are not very high, with 85.8% being first vaccinated and 59.3% being fully vaccinated, with a similar downward trend.

Although more than 14560 cases were recorded on the date of issue, the 5-day moving average decreased to 1743, the first decrease in almost 7 weeks, and now Reff has decreased to 1.10.

And, without vaccination, Professor Estherman’s prediction based on the current epidemic curve is that Victoria’s daily count is 9000, which could play an even greater role south of New South Wales. Is shown.

“People say,’Oh, this is terrible. There are up to 2000 cases per day in Victoria,’ but without vaccination, it would probably be 9,000 cases per day. Let’s do it, “he said.

“So it made an absolute big difference, and obviously, as more people get vaccinated, the chances of getting infected are much lower and the number of effective reproductions goes down, so maybe that too. You can expect it. This is exactly what we are. ”Reconfirm. “

But will this week’s New South Wales deregulation have an impact and will soon be reflected in the numbers? Professor Estherman suspects this will happen.

He predicts that the median interval between delta formations (the time it takes for one to infect another) is about 5 days, and the effects of opening will be apparent by the weekend.

However, I am not saying that it will be reflected in the hospitalization rate.

In the UK experience, with up to 40,000 cases confirmed per day, hospitalizations have remained at around 740.

“That is, the hospitalization rate is 2%,” said Professor Esterman.

“In Victoria, there is a fairly large gap between cases and hospitalizations, which I think is, but not so much in New South Wales. [that disconnect] It will start to increase further in the coming weeks. “

This increase in the number of cases as opposed to the hospitalization rate is predominantly Elderly people with the highest vaccinated age groupAs a result, the average age of infection has declined, and now the majority of cases 20-29 years old..

“And, of course, young people don’t get that sick,” said Professor Estherman.

“That’s what we’re seeing here, what’s happening in Victoria right now, and I think it’s almost certainly happening in New South Wales in the coming weeks.”

Australia’s Technical Advisory Group on Immunity Considering that the third dose will move forward For people with weakened immunity, some concerns remain, even though children under the age of 12 have relaxed restrictions. Vaccine not yet approved For a young cohort.

However, Professor Estherman says the Swedish study reassures both worried parents and households with individuals who cannot be vaccinated.

“Young children rarely get sick [from COVID] And I don’t think we’re 100% sure, but we’re probably not so contagious because we’re not coughing or sneezing, “he said.

“So I’m sure this isn’t a big deal as long as one or two people in the family are vaccinated. This is a very important message.

“Also, never forget that this is just the first generation of vaccines. In the next 12 months, we will have second and third generations. They are much more targeted at variants. And in addition to that, there are very good treatments for COVID-19, so there is a lot of optimism. “

To join the conversation, please log in below.

AstraZeneca COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Delta variant Effectiveness modern Pfizer vaccination Virus spread