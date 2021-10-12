Oregon goes through 4,000 COVID deaths.Weekly cases are reduced by 13%

More than 4,000 Oregons have died from COVID-19-related illnesses since the start of the pandemic, state officials said Monday, a dark mile, despite other indicators showing continued progress. Beyond the stone.

The number of newly identified coronavirus cases declined in Oregon for the sixth straight week on Monday, but hospitalization and test positive rates also declined.

Oregon recorded 9,022 cases last week one week before.. This includes 2,895 cases published by the Oregon Department of Health on Monday over the past three days.

Meanwhile, the state has revealed an additional 20 deaths, boosting the overall total to 4,002. At least 1,150 of these people died after July 1. It is supposed to show positive inflection points and the lifting of pandemic restrictions in Oregon..

Vaccination can prevent many deaths, as Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Department of Health, called the latest death milestone “painful.”

Delta variants move quickly and rigorously within the community, saying: “My message to Oregons today is simple. The Delta variant has changed everything. Get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

If there are new cases by county: Baker (8), Benton (86), Clatsop (212), Clatsop (15), Colombia (57), Couse (43), Crook (10), Curry (13), Deshuts (275), Douglas (62), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (8), Hood River (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (50), Josephine (69), Clatsop (58), Lake (6), Lane (259) , Lincoln (26), Lynn (181), Malheur (35), Marion (277), Morrow (13), Multnomah (374), Pork (37), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (94), Union (26) , Wallowa (7), Wasco (12), Washington (322), Wheeler (11), Yamhill (73).

Who died: The 3,983th Oregon death associated with COVID-19 is an 81-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on July 16. The date of his death has been confirmed.

The 3,984th death was a 76-year-old Klamath County woman who died on October 5 at the Sky Lakes Medical Center, which tested positive on October 5.

The 3,985th death in Oregon was a 72-year-old Josephine County woman who tested positive on May 19 and died at home on June 3.

The 3,986th death was a 62-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on September 5 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on September 11.

The 3,987th death in Oregon is an 86-year-old Grant County man who tested positive on October 2 at the Boise VA Medical Center and died on October 8.

The 3,988th dead is a 62-year-old Douglas County man who died at home on September 27. The date of the positive test has been confirmed.

The 3,989th death in Oregon was a 64-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on 22 September and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on 7 October.

The 3,990th death was a 58-year-old Douglas County man who was positive on September 3 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on October 8.

The 3,991th death in Oregon was a 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who was positive on September 20 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on September 28.

The 3,992th dead was a 95-year-old man from Crook County who was positive on October 7 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on October 8.

The 3,993th death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who was positive on September 25 and died on October 7 at the Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

The 3,994th death was a 58-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on October 6 and died at the OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center on October 6.

The 3,995th death in Oregon is a 38-year-old Washington County woman who died at home on October 7, testing positive on October 4.

The 3,996th death was a 91-year-old Washington County man who was positive on September 24 and died at home on October 7.

The 3,997th death in Oregon was a 48-year-old woman in Marion County who was positive on July 13 and died at Salem Hospital on October 4.

The 3,998th death was a 53-year-old man from Marion County who was positive on September 19 and died at Salem Hospital on October 7.

The 3,999th death in Oregon was a 64-year-old Lincoln County woman who was positive on September 10 and died on October 8 at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital.

The 4,000th death was a 90-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive on October 5 and died at the Mackenzie Willamet Medical Center on October 8.

The 4,001th death in Oregon is a 83-year-old Lane County man who died at home on August 26, positive on August 13.

The 4,002th death was a 88-year-old Lane County man who died at home on August 18, testing positive on August 6.

Each person had an underlying health condition, or state officials had confirmed the existence of the condition.

hospitalization: 644 people with confirmed COVID-19 infection were hospitalized, a decrease of 12 from Friday. This includes 170 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 3 from Friday.

vaccination: Since Friday, 6,078 people have been reported to have been newly vaccinated.

Since it started: Oregon reported 343,993 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 4,002 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. to date, State reported 5,259,868 vaccinations were given, with 2,554,094 people fully vaccinated and 217,436 partially vaccinated.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

-Blood Schmidt; [email protected]503-294-7628; @_brad_schmidt