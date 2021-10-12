Health
According to science, the number one cause of dementia
according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThere are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia— And that number is increasing every year. In fact, by 2060, that number is projected to grow to nearly 14 million. Dementia, sometimes referred to as illness or illness, is actually a general term for “decreased memory, thinking, and decision-making abilities that interfere with daily life.” Sometimes forgetting a name or misplaced a car key is a normal part of aging, but dementia is not. Here’s everything you need to know about this, including the number one cause of memory failure conditions. Read — and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others Certain signs that you may already have a COVID..
according to National Institute on Aging, National Institute of Health, Dementia is defined by loss of cognitive function and can range from mild to severe. This includes thinking, memory, and reasoning, as well as the ability to act “to the extent that it interferes with one’s daily life and activities.” “These features include memory, language skills, vision, problem-solving, self-management, concentration and attention.” In addition, some people in this state have no control over their emotions and are holistic. Some people have the potential to change their personality. In the worst-case scenario, the person cannot live alone and must rely on others to help with the basic activities of life.
It is normal for neurons to be lost during aging, but in dementia, many of these previously healthy nerve cells cease to function, lose their connections to other brain cells, and die.
Another thing about dementia?Explain that it is progressive Carlin Fredericks, Maryland, Yale University Department of Neurology, Memory Loss Specialist. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the symptoms of dementia worsen over time,” she says. Instead, eat this!
Related: I am a doctor and warn you to know this before taking ibuprofen
As outlined by the CDC, there are several different types of neurodegeneration.
Alzheimer’s disease: Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60 to 80 percent of cases. It is caused by certain changes in the brain. This usually manifests itself as a memory problem, such as having trouble remembering a recent event, such as a conversation that has just occurred. Then, after the disease has progressed, someone may have a hard time remembering a distant memory. Other problems (difficulty walking and talking, personality changes) are also common later. Maximum risk factor? Family history. “Having a first-degree relative with Alzheimer’s disease increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 10 to 30 percent,” explains the CDC.
Vascular dementia: Stroke and other blood flow problems can also cause dementia in the form of so-called vascular dementia, accounting for about 10 percent of cases. Other risk factors include diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. “Symptoms depend on the area and size of the brain affected. The disease progresses in stages, which means that when an individual has more strokes or mini-strokes, the symptoms suddenly worsen,” explains the CDC. ..
Lewy body dementias: This form of dementia manifests not only in memory loss, but also in movement and balance problems such as stiffness and tremors. “Many people also experience arousal changes such as daytime sleepiness, confusion, and staring spells. Also, night sleep problems or visual hallucinations (those who are not really there, You may also experience (seeing things, shapes), “explains CDC.
Frontotemporal dementia: Personality and behavioral changes define frontotemporal dementia, named after the affected part of the brain. “People in this state can be embarrassed or behave inappropriately. For example, a previously cautious person may make offensive comments or neglect responsibility at home or at work. There can also be problems with language skills such as speaking and understanding, “CDC explained.
Mixed dementia: Individuals can experience multiple types of dementia in the brain, especially if they are over 80 years of age. “One type of dementia symptoms is the most prominent, or another type,” the CDC said. Also, if there are multiple types of dementia, the disease can progress much faster.
Related: According to experts, daily habits that lead to aging
According to the CDC, dementia has many symptoms, many of which are outlined above. The most common are memory loss, attention problems, communication problems, reasoning, judgment, and problem-solving problems, as well as vision beyond typical age-related changes in vision.
Certain signs that may indicate dementia include getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, using unusual words to refer to something close to you, forgetting the names of close family and friends, forgetting old memories, or For example, you cannot complete the task independently.
Related: A warning sign that you are at risk of a stroke, says the CDC
According to the CDC, there are many risk factors for dementia.
Year: The older you are, the more likely you are to develop dementia.
Family history: According to the CDC, dementia occurs in the family. “People who have parents or siblings with dementia are more likely to develop dementia on their own,” they explain.
Race / Ethnicity: According to the CDC, older African Americans are twice as likely to have dementia as whites, and Hispanic Americans are 1.5 times more likely to have dementia than whites.
Heart health: People with poor cardiovascular health are more likely to develop dementia. High blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking can all play a role.
Traumatic brain injury: “Head injuries can increase the risk of dementia, especially if they occur severely or repeatedly,” said the CDC.
Related: The main signs of “dangerous” cancer
According to the CDC, aging is the number one cause of dementia, most often affecting people over the age of 65. Second? Family history.
Related: # 1 way to build immunity, experts say
In most cases, dementia cannot be prevented, but Dr. Fredericks said, “There are many things that may be possible to do, such as improving exercise levels (especially cardiovascular health) and reducing heavy alcohol use. Explain that there are factors. Improve sleep (and treat if you have sleep aspiration), eat well (Mediterranean diet seems to be particularly helpful), and be aware of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and high blood pressure. Make sure you’re working with a doctor to pay for cholesterol, and dementia, “she explains.
The Alzheimer’s Association details best practices for preventing dementia. 10 ways to love your brain.. “Growing evidence shows that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by adopting key lifestyle habits,” they explain.
Related: Delta symptoms usually appear like this
Unfortunately, according to the CDC, there is no cure for most types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. However, there are drugs that help protect the brain and manage symptoms such as anxiety and behavioral changes.
Related: Only these five states have elevated COVIDs
If you or your loved one seems to be showing symptoms of dementia, NIH (National Institutes of Health) We recommend that you contract with your healthcare provider for evaluation. “Don’t be afraid to check out early!” Encourage Dr. Fredericks. “As soon as possible, identify the cause of your symptoms by having an experienced doctor evaluate you and determine if more tests are needed, such as blood tests, brain imaging tests, and pen and paper neuropsychological tests. You can (and rest assured). If what you are experiencing is likely to be the result of normal aging (you) “and to overcome this pandemic in your healthiest condition. And don’t miss these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
Sources
2/ https://www.eatthis.com/news-main-cause-dementia-science/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]