Health
October 12, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:
Detroit – Michigan reported 9,137 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 virus-related deaths Monday- Average 3,045.7 cases in 3 days..
Of the 36 deaths announced on Monday, 18 were identified during a Vital Records review. The state also reported an additional 14,060 recovery from the virus, for a total of 945,175.
With the Monday update, the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan will be 1,064,557, including 21,349 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,055,420 cases and 21,313 deaths. Friday..
Tests increased to about 30,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 11.35% as of Monday, Increased from last week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.
Status 7-day moving average for daily It was 3,603 on Monday-the highest since early May. The average death toll for the seven days on Monday was 29. The state fatality rate is 2.0%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 98,000 on Monday.
Michigan Reported is more than 10 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Monday 67.9% of residents over 16 years old Received at least one dose 59.8% of residents over 16 years old It is considered fully vaccinated.
According to Johns Hopkins University 48.5 million cases Reported in the United States Over 703,000 dead Reported by a virus. Worldwide, over 6.3 billion vaccine doses Including, administered 395 million times Only in the United States.
In the world, 235 million people have been confirmed to be infected And more 4.8 million people died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.
Coronavirus heading:
look: Chart: Scope of Michigan COVID Vaccine
look: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan
Michigan adopts new definition of school COVID generation and raises threshold
Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of school outbreaks for COVID-19, which raises the threshold from two school-related cases to three.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) meaning From the State and Regional Epidemiologist Council- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.
Please check this out for details.
Influenza is expected to circulate more than this year due to less COVID precautions
in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.
Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the flu virus during the 2020 flu season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of mask wear, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.
However, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective this year, and influenza is expected to become more widespread.
Detroit Begins Schedule for Third Administration of COVID Vaccination
Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with a weakened immune system to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger the immune system in order to schedule a third dose appointment.
A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be offered to those who book through a drive-through at the TCF Center.
Please check this out for details.
MDHHS strongly recommends that “schools in Michigan require universal masking when students return.”
Michigan health officials strongly recommend that schools require universal masking when students return to study directly.
last month, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school building.
“Many students have not yet been vaccinated and students under the age of 12 are not yet qualified, including universal masking for consistent face-to-face learning to keep children, staff and families safe. Step-by-step precautions need to be taken, “says the MDHHS release.
With this update, MDHHS guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
Please check this out for details.
The CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks at school.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.
The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.
Coronavirus resource:
COVID-19 Discussion Forum:
Join the private space and discuss the pandemic. You are invited to share your questions, experiences, insights and opinions.
