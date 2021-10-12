Health
World Arthritis Day 2021: Themes, History, Importance, Myths
Every year on October 12th, World Arthritis Day is celebrated, raising awareness of the disease “arthritis”. The theme of World Arthritis Day in 2021 is “Don’t be late, connect today: Time2work”. Find out more about World Arthritis Day 2021.
World Arthritis Day 2021: Themes, History, Importance, Other Forms, Myths
World Arthritis Day (WAD) is celebrated on October 12th each year. The purpose of World Arthritis Day is to bring awareness about a disease called arthritis. The theme of World Arthritis Day in 2021 is “Don’t be late, connect today: time2work”. The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) marks this day with five dedicated podcasts containing relevant content to celebrate Awareness Day. Invite people from all over the world to hear their voices for all rheumatoid and musculoskeletal disorders (RMDs).
Arthritis is a disease that affects joints. Their common symptoms are joint pain, stiffness and swelling. From time to time, people experience redness, warmth, and reduced range of motion in their affected joints. The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Symptoms of osteoarthritis are pain, stiffness, and swelling in and around one or more joints.
World Arthritis Day 2021: History of World Arthritis Day
The first celebration of World Arthritis Day began in 1996. It was the cooperation of the Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis International Foundation. This foundation raises people’s awareness of rheumatoid arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders (RMD). After this Foundation campaign, it was celebrated worldwide on October 12th each year.
World Arthritis Day 2021: Importance of World Arthritis Day
World Arthritis Day aims to raise awareness of rheumatoid and musculoskeletal disorders (RMDs), osteoarthritis, and other forms of arthritis.
World Arthritis 2021: Other forms of arthritis
There are other forms of arthritis, including:
- Juvenile arthritis: The term describes a set of symptoms that affect children.
- Spondyloarthropathies: These autoimmune states can attack joints.
- Systemic lupus erythematosus: This condition affects many tissues of the body, including joints.
- Gout: In this condition, uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints.
- Infectious and Reactive Arthritis: This type of arthritis refers to joint inflammation caused by an infection.
- Psoriatic arthritis: This condition affects almost one-third of psoriatic patients.
World Arthritis Day 2021: Myths Related to Arthritis
- Only older people develop arthritis: Arthritis is common in the elderly, but can occur in people of all ages.
- If your joint hurts, it’s arthritis: Joint pain does not mean arthritis. There are many possible causes for intra-articular and periarticular pain such as tendinitis, bursitis, and injuries.
- People with arthritis should not exercise: Exercise is not an activity that people with arthritis should avoid, as it helps maintain range of motion and strength of the joints.
- Heat is better than ice for joint pain. Not true. Ice and heat can relieve joint pain. According to experts, when joints are stiff and painful, cold and heat can relieve the pain and may also help if the joints are inflamed.
- Arthritis cannot be prevented: In all cases of arthritis, this is a partial myth because doctors face some uncorrectable risk factors such as aging. However, minimizing or eliminating it can prevent or slow the progression of arthritis.
World Arthritis 2021: Treatment of Arthritis
It aims to reduce pain, minimize joint pain, and improve or maintain function and quality of life. There are various medications and some habits that help reduce pain and protect joints from further damage. Some of them are:
- medicine
- Non-pharmacological therapy
- Physical therapy or occupational therapy
- Weight loss
- Surgery including joint replacement
read How to recover deleted text messages on iPhone
read Apple TV glitch?Here’s how to troubleshoot
Click here for India Today.in Completely covers the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/information/story/world-arthritis-day-2021-theme-history-significance-and-myths-1863741-2021-10-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]