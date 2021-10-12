World Arthritis Day 2021: Themes, History, Importance, Myths

World Arthritis Day (WAD) is celebrated on October 12th each year. The purpose of World Arthritis Day is to bring awareness about a disease called arthritis. The theme of World Arthritis Day in 2021 is “Don’t be late, connect today: time2work”. The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) marks this day with five dedicated podcasts containing relevant content to celebrate Awareness Day. Invite people from all over the world to hear their voices for all rheumatoid and musculoskeletal disorders (RMDs).

Arthritis is a disease that affects joints. Their common symptoms are joint pain, stiffness and swelling. From time to time, people experience redness, warmth, and reduced range of motion in their affected joints. The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis. Symptoms of osteoarthritis are pain, stiffness, and swelling in and around one or more joints.

World Arthritis Day 2021: History of World Arthritis Day

The first celebration of World Arthritis Day began in 1996. It was the cooperation of the Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis International Foundation. This foundation raises people’s awareness of rheumatoid arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders (RMD). After this Foundation campaign, it was celebrated worldwide on October 12th each year.

World Arthritis Day 2021: Importance of World Arthritis Day

World Arthritis Day aims to raise awareness of rheumatoid and musculoskeletal disorders (RMDs), osteoarthritis, and other forms of arthritis.

World Arthritis 2021: Other forms of arthritis

There are other forms of arthritis, including:

Juvenile arthritis: The term describes a set of symptoms that affect children. Spondyloarthropathies: These autoimmune states can attack joints. Systemic lupus erythematosus: This condition affects many tissues of the body, including joints. Gout: In this condition, uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints. Infectious and Reactive Arthritis: This type of arthritis refers to joint inflammation caused by an infection. Psoriatic arthritis: This condition affects almost one-third of psoriatic patients.

World Arthritis Day 2021: Myths Related to Arthritis

Only older people develop arthritis: Arthritis is common in the elderly, but can occur in people of all ages. If your joint hurts, it’s arthritis: Joint pain does not mean arthritis. There are many possible causes for intra-articular and periarticular pain such as tendinitis, bursitis, and injuries. People with arthritis should not exercise: Exercise is not an activity that people with arthritis should avoid, as it helps maintain range of motion and strength of the joints. Heat is better than ice for joint pain. Not true. Ice and heat can relieve joint pain. According to experts, when joints are stiff and painful, cold and heat can relieve the pain and may also help if the joints are inflamed. Arthritis cannot be prevented: In all cases of arthritis, this is a partial myth because doctors face some uncorrectable risk factors such as aging. However, minimizing or eliminating it can prevent or slow the progression of arthritis.

World Arthritis 2021: Treatment of Arthritis

It aims to reduce pain, minimize joint pain, and improve or maintain function and quality of life. There are various medications and some habits that help reduce pain and protect joints from further damage. Some of them are:

medicine Non-pharmacological therapy Physical therapy or occupational therapy Weight loss Surgery including joint replacement

