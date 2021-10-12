Health
Colorado COVID hospitalizations increase when deaths reach levels in late January
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases, and deaths all went wrong last week, making it even less likely that the worst of the state’s fifth wave is over.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that as of Monday afternoon, 1,012 people were hospitalized with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19, from a recent low of 907 on October 2.On Friday, state health officials Raise concerns He urged qualified people who have not been vaccinated to do so, as well as the slow increase in hospitalizations since late September.
New coronavirus infections have also increased, with 13,621 cases recorded during the week ending Sunday, within the rebound of numbers since early September. However, the percentage of tests that returned positive also increased last week, raising concerns that the state may have missed the infection.
Beth Carlton, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at Colorado Public Schools, said in the weeks of September, there were some signs that state cases and hospitalizations were on the “plateau” and could slowly decline. He said there was. health.
“We still stay on that high plateau, and things seem to be on the rise,” she said.
As of Monday afternoon, 51 of Colorado’s 64 counties had positive rates that exceeded the state’s 5% target last week. Case rates in all counties were above the threshold recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to mask everyone indoors in public places, but on the western slopes, eastern plains, and San Luis Valley. It got worse significantly.
Deaths continued to increase until early October, with 119 recorded in the week leading up to October 3. Due to late reports, it may take up to 2 weeks or more to be fully counted. 19 in Colorado from the end of January.
According to Carlton, while vaccination rates are relatively high and the decision for some people to re-mask is pushing the trajectory down, what’s next because of the general malaise and coldness of preventative measures? Is difficult to predict. The previous four waves looked like mountain peaks — a surge in hospitalizations followed by a rapid decline — but current numbers are producing something like long, high mesas.
“I think things look really different this time,” she said.
One of the signs of hope is that the US Food and Drug Administration may approve children between the ages of 5 and 11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks.
Nationally new COVID-19 Cases and hospitalizations are decliningAlthough the virus is still burdening some hospitals in the west. Some experts believe that the worst of the damage caused by delta variants of the virus is national, while others say. Combination of seasonal influenza and COVID-19 This winter, the intensive care unit may be nearing its limits.
Last year, only 34 people were hospitalized for the flu in Colorado, but the State Department of Health requires all qualified people to be vaccinated to prevent more severe seasons. During the more typical 2019-2020 flu season, 3,500 people were hospitalized and three children died. The state is not tracking adult flu deaths.
Colorado’s influenza activity was still “minimal” as of October 2. According to the CDC.. But even without the cause of the flu, about one-third of Colorado hospitals reporting to the state expect staff shortages next week, and one-quarter may run out of intensive care units. It states that it has sex.
“We continue to see COVID-19 hospitalization for both adults and children, and other respiratory illnesses, including RSV,” state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley said in a news release. “The last thing we want is to put more stress on our healthcare systems and providers right now, especially if it’s as easy to prevent as the flu.”
