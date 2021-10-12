Health
LACOVID Halloween 2021 Guidelines in Delta Variants
California’s summer coronavirus surge Completely retreating — For the relief of a family trying to scare the fun of Halloween in just a few weeks.
It was around this time last year that the state seemed to have defeated the worst coronavirus. But when California was caught up in the worst wave of a pandemic, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare.
Officials and experts have easily acknowledged that progress has been made by slowing the recent rampage of highly infectious delta mutants, but some cannot escape the premonition of dejav. It’s clear.
“Last year, I didn’t experience the extraordinary optimism this time around, but I did. Winter surge“Governor Gavin Newsom said in a recent briefing.
However, this Halloween looks much more like the normal pre-pandemic situation than last year’s calm event. This is a change that reflects how the situation of COVID-19 has changed with the advent of vaccines.
When appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US government infectious disease expert, said: This year you can safely do outdoor trick or treats — He added that if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you should consider vaccination.
Still, officials emphasize, it’s not time to cast all attention on the wind.
“I know that residents of all ages are looking forward to celebrating Halloween, and we are fortunate that there are many safe ways to enjoy this holiday,” Los Angeles. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health department, said.
As was the case throughout the pandemic, officials and experts say celebrating is safer outdoors. There is a small backyard gathering, Visit the pumpkin patch Or, riding hay is generally less risky than walking in a scream. Haunted house Or attend a poorly ventilated indoor party or performance.
Unlike last year, at the time of trick or treat I was very disappointed And even forbidden In some places, authorities say it’s feasible this time to indulge in a sweet and eerie tradition — there are some warnings.
“It’s best to hold a trick-or-treat event outdoors and limit your treats to commercially packaged, perishable items,” Feller told reporters last week. “You can use individually packaged bags to set up your station so that trick or treaters can grab each stop and go with other trick or treaters. It’s easier to keep the distance. “
In addition to avoiding large groups and crowded situations Health officials recommend The trick or treater regularly disinfects his hands and wears a face mask.
Costume masks are not a replacement and are emphasized by the authorities and should not be worn in combination with another face cover.
Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon, Deputy Health Officer of Orange County, said:
For those who are handing out delicious food on Halloween night, health officials recommend taking steps to prevent young people from becoming too crowded. Residents can consider using tape to mark cues physically separated to the door, or using wrapping paper tubes to slide the candy into a trick-or-treat bag.
Such changes are especially worth considering, as many of the Great Makai Villages and ghosts that temporarily roam the streets are children under the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated.
“The best thing we can all do to prepare for our vacation is to get vaccinated as soon as possible if we qualify,” Feller said.
In California, 3 out of 5 residents Fully vaccinated Against Illness — A level of coverage that officials and experts believe will help protect the state from another disastrous winter surge.
But as millions of people haven’t rolled up their sleeves yet, California is doubling more and more by demanding shots for both work and play.
Los Angeles County I need proof now COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and employees in indoor bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs and lounges. Participants and workers in outdoor events with more than 10,000 participants also need to prove that they are currently vaccinated or have recently tested negative for coronavirus.
The latter requirement Also applies to Large theme parks in Los Angeles County, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain. Both are known for their elaborate and attending Halloween events.
In the city of Los Angeles, which was approved by leaders last week, the rules will soon be even stricter. Ordinances that require evidence Percentage of COVID-19 vaccination when customers enter indoor facilities such as coffee shops, gyms, museums, bowling alleys and spas.
And while California as a whole hasn’t yet adopted these same vaccine validation requirements for businesses, state officials are steadily increasing the pool of people who have to take shots.Earlier this month, the state announced eligible COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Public and private children..
Data continue to show that vaccines are very helpful in preventing coronavirus infections and are particularly effective in preventing serious illnesses, but authorities acknowledge that they are not absolute.
Of the 5.7 million fully vaccinated residents of LA County, only 1%, or 58,000, were subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
Throughout California, unvaccinated people 7 times You are more likely to test positive than a vaccinated person. In the week leading up to September 25, there were only 6.1 cases of coronavirus in every 100,000 vaccinated residents, compared to 43.5 in every 100,000 unvaccinated residents.
“If you’re vaccinated, you’re much less likely to get infected,” Feller said.
However, the risk of a breakthrough infection in vaccinated people and the transmission of the virus to unvaccinated people is not zero.
“In fact, there are studies showing that asymptomatic, fully vaccinated people can infect others,” Feller said. “I don’t think anyone can be 100% sure that if they are completely vaccinated and asymptomatic but infected with the virus, they will not be able to spread or infect.”
The most important thing parents can do to protect children who are too young to be vaccinated is to immunize themselves, health officials say.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-10-11/halloween-still-presents-scary-covid-19-risk-how-can-you-celebrate-safely
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]