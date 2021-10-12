LACOVID Halloween 2021 Guidelines in Delta Variants

California’s summer coronavirus surge Completely retreating — For the relief of a family trying to scare the fun of Halloween in just a few weeks.

Are you familiar with it?

It was around this time last year that the state seemed to have defeated the worst coronavirus. But when California was caught up in the worst wave of a pandemic, the dream quickly turned into a nightmare.

Officials and experts have easily acknowledged that progress has been made by slowing the recent rampage of highly infectious delta mutants, but some cannot escape the premonition of dejav. It’s clear.

“Last year, I didn’t experience the extraordinary optimism this time around, but I did. Winter surge“Governor Gavin Newsom said in a recent briefing.

However, this Halloween looks much more like the normal pre-pandemic situation than last year’s calm event. This is a change that reflects how the situation of COVID-19 has changed with the advent of vaccines.

When appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US government infectious disease expert, said: This year you can safely do outdoor trick or treats — He added that if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you should consider vaccination.

Still, officials emphasize, it’s not time to cast all attention on the wind.

Liz Johnson of West LA takes a closer look at the Halloween decorations at the entrance to the house on Cresenda Street in Brentwood. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

“I know that residents of all ages are looking forward to celebrating Halloween, and we are fortunate that there are many safe ways to enjoy this holiday,” Los Angeles. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health department, said.

As was the case throughout the pandemic, officials and experts say celebrating is safer outdoors. There is a small backyard gathering, Visit the pumpkin patch Or, riding hay is generally less risky than walking in a scream. Haunted house Or attend a poorly ventilated indoor party or performance.

Unlike last year, at the time of trick or treat I was very disappointed And even forbidden In some places, authorities say it’s feasible this time to indulge in a sweet and eerie tradition — there are some warnings.

“It’s best to hold a trick-or-treat event outdoors and limit your treats to commercially packaged, perishable items,” Feller told reporters last week. “You can use individually packaged bags to set up your station so that trick or treaters can grab each stop and go with other trick or treaters. It’s easier to keep the distance. “

In addition to avoiding large groups and crowded situations Health officials recommend The trick or treater regularly disinfects his hands and wears a face mask.

Costume masks are not a replacement and are emphasized by the authorities and should not be worn in combination with another face cover.

Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon, Deputy Health Officer of Orange County, said:

Pose photo with Rakeem Addison, right, Aadori Jackson, 4. Addison, director of the DJ Rara Foundation, says he’s giving out Halloween candies to a few kids at Nickerson Gardens outdoors, dressed as “Neighborhood Hero.” Watts district of Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

For those who are handing out delicious food on Halloween night, health officials recommend taking steps to prevent young people from becoming too crowded. Residents can consider using tape to mark cues physically separated to the door, or using wrapping paper tubes to slide the candy into a trick-or-treat bag.

Such changes are especially worth considering, as many of the Great Makai Villages and ghosts that temporarily roam the streets are children under the age of 12 who have not yet been vaccinated.

“The best thing we can all do to prepare for our vacation is to get vaccinated as soon as possible if we qualify,” Feller said.

In California, 3 out of 5 residents Fully vaccinated Against Illness — A level of coverage that officials and experts believe will help protect the state from another disastrous winter surge.

But as millions of people haven’t rolled up their sleeves yet, California is doubling more and more by demanding shots for both work and play.

Los Angeles County I need proof now COVID-19 vaccination for patrons and employees in indoor bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs and lounges. Participants and workers in outdoor events with more than 10,000 participants also need to prove that they are currently vaccinated or have recently tested negative for coronavirus.

The latter requirement Also applies to Large theme parks in Los Angeles County, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain. Both are known for their elaborate and attending Halloween events.

In the city of Los Angeles, which was approved by leaders last week, the rules will soon be even stricter. Ordinances that require evidence Percentage of COVID-19 vaccination when customers enter indoor facilities such as coffee shops, gyms, museums, bowling alleys and spas.

And while California as a whole hasn’t yet adopted these same vaccine validation requirements for businesses, state officials are steadily increasing the pool of people who have to take shots.Earlier this month, the state announced eligible COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Public and private children..

Data continue to show that vaccines are very helpful in preventing coronavirus infections and are particularly effective in preventing serious illnesses, but authorities acknowledge that they are not absolute.

Of the 5.7 million fully vaccinated residents of LA County, only 1%, or 58,000, were subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

Throughout California, unvaccinated people 7 times You are more likely to test positive than a vaccinated person. In the week leading up to September 25, there were only 6.1 cases of coronavirus in every 100,000 vaccinated residents, compared to 43.5 in every 100,000 unvaccinated residents.

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re much less likely to get infected,” Feller said.

However, the risk of a breakthrough infection in vaccinated people and the transmission of the virus to unvaccinated people is not zero.

“In fact, there are studies showing that asymptomatic, fully vaccinated people can infect others,” Feller said. “I don’t think anyone can be 100% sure that if they are completely vaccinated and asymptomatic but infected with the virus, they will not be able to spread or infect.”

The most important thing parents can do to protect children who are too young to be vaccinated is to immunize themselves, health officials say.