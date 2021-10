COVID-19 | Booster doses are welcome, but may not yet be the best solution for India: Physicians

WHO recently said that people with a weak immune system should receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Union Health has adopted a waiting and surveillance policy, but medical organizations have recently said that people with weak immune systems should receive additional shots of the approved COVID-19 vaccine by the World Health Organization (WHO). Carefully welcome your observations. The recommendation follows a four-day meeting of the Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization (SAGE), with a final report scheduled for publication in December. “People with immunodeficiency or immunosuppression can benefit from booster shots at any age because they cannot generate the appropriate level of immune response for standard dosing regimens. The same is 65 years. This may also apply to many of these older people, “said Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Indian Public Health Foundation (PHFI). Read again: Vaccine efficacy counters require booster shots, the Lancet review says Immune defenseless Dr. Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant for respiratory and critical care at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, has scientific evidence that booster doses help boost a person’s immunity to COVID-19, which is diminished immunity. .. “Based on this evidence, it is good that the WHO Expert Committee is considering recommending booster immunity to people with weak immunity, so this group is compared to a healthier population. They are susceptible to severe infections and suffer from serious illnesses, “he pointed out. Dr. AK Jhingan, a diabetes specialist at the Delhi Diabetes Research Center, explained that about 3% of the population has a weakened immune system or suffers from autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, inflammatory bowel disease and HIV. .. Read again: COVID-19 Booster Effect is not a central theme at this time: Government “Additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will undoubtedly help this population cope with mortality and reduce the severity of infection. People with low immunity should be socially distant, wear masks, and We need to take precautions to disinfect our hands frequently and continue to practice the protocol, “he observed. According to doctors, many countries around the world are beginning to give booster shots to people with weak immunity and the elderly. “Useless thinking” Dr. Ayush Gupta, a consultant in respiratory, critical care and sleep medicine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, said: For respiratory diseases such as influenza vaccination every year, additional vaccinations are given on a regular basis. However, the status of the vaccine changes annually depending on the strains that are prevalent in the community. This is ineffective for COVID-19 because the same vaccine is given to the booster dose. Comment | Importance of booster dose for pre-planning “In addition, in countries like India, where only about 30-35% of the adult population is fully vaccinated and programs for children have not yet begun, diversion of this sacred resource to booster doses is not possible. It seems like a wasteful idea and cannot be prioritized. From a public health perspective. “

