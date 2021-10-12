Health
Phthalate: Synthetic Chemicals in Consumer Products Related to Early Death, Studies
People with the highest levels of phthalates were at increased risk of death from all causes, especially cardiovascular deaths, according to a study published in a peer-reviewed study on Tuesday. Journal environmental pollution.
Studies have estimated that those deaths could cost the United States about $ 40 to $ 47 billion annually in the loss of economic productivity.
“This study adds to the expansion of our database of the effects of plastics on the human body and strengthens public health and business cases to reduce or eliminate the use of plastics,” said Lord, a professor of pediatrics and environmental medicine. The author, Dr. Leonardo Trasande, said. Population health at NYU Langone Health in New York City.
Even small hormonal disruptions can cause “significant developmental and biological effects,” NIEHS said.
“These chemicals have wrap sheets,” said Trasande, who is also responsible for the NYU Langone Environmental Hazard Research Center. “And the fact of the matter is that when you look at the whole evidence, it provides an unforgettable pattern of concern.”
The US Chemical Council, which represents the US chemical, plastics, and chlorine industries, This statement Email CNN:
“Most of the latest research by Trasande et al. Is clearly inaccurate,” wrote Eileen Conneely, Senior Director of Chemicals and Technology at ACC.
She added that the study combined all phthalates into one group, adding that the industry states that high-molecular-weight phthalates such as DINP and DIDP are less toxic than other phthalates. Did not mention.
“Such studies cannot consider all phthalates individually and consistently ignore or downplay the existence of scientifically reliable conclusions about the safety of high molecular weight phthalates. “Connie Lee wrote.
“Chemicals everywhere”
“Children crawl around and touch a lot of things before putting their hands in their mouths. Due to their hand-to-mouth behavior, phthalates in the dust pose a greater risk to children than adults. “Maybe,” said CDC.
“Snapshot of time”
A new study measured urinary levels of phthalates in more than 5,000 adults between the ages of 55 and 64 and compared those levels to the risk of premature death for an average of 10 years, Trasande said. ..
“But I never say this is a definitive study,” Trasande told CNN. “This is a snapshot of the time and you can only see the associations.”
He said a gold standard, double-blind, randomized clinical trial was needed to see exactly how phthalates affect the body. But such studies will never be done, he added. “Because people cannot be ethically randomized to be exposed to potentially toxic chemicals.”
“But we already know that phthalates disrupt the androgen testosterone, a predictor of adult cardiovascular disease, and these exposures are associated with deaths such as obesity and diabetes. We already know that it can contribute to the condition, “says Trasande.
Exposure to other endocrine disruptors such as phthalates and BPA can be minimized, which is still found on the lining of canned and paper receipts, Trasande said.
“First, avoid plastic as much as possible. Do not put plastic containers in the microwave or dishwasher. Heat can break the lining and make it easier to absorb,” he suggested. “In addition, by cooking at home and reducing the use of processed foods, we can reduce the level of exposure to the chemicals we come into contact with.”
Here are some other tips for reducing the exposure of you and your family:
- Use unscented lotions and laundry detergents.
- Use unscented cleaning supplies.
- Use glass, stainless steel, ceramic, or wood to hold and store food.
- Buy fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables instead of canned or processed products.
- Encourage frequent hand washing to remove chemicals from your hands.
- Fragrance and No. 3, No. 6, No. Avoid all plastics labeled 7.
..
