Moderna and J & J say their data support COVID vaccine boosters





The nurse will prepare for the Moderna COVID vaccine at the Senior Center in San Antonio in March. The Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board will meet on Thursday to review Moderna’s booster shots. Sergio Flores / Getty Images On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration released a briefing document on booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, ahead of a two-day advisory meeting to the agency starting Thursday. Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Booster is half the dose of the first shot used in two-shot vaccination, with 50 micrograms of mRNA per 100 micrograms. NS Company analysis Data on the immune response and side effects seen in the people studied say they support the use of boosters in people over the age of 18 years 6 months and older after the first immunization. The company justified the booster with an increase in breakthrough infections from the perspective of the delta variant. However, FDA Action on Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Application Last Month, Moderna seeks approval for booster vaccination under the same conditions. That is, boosters are 65 years and older, 18-64 years old, at high risk of severe COVID-19, and 18-64 years old, at risk of severe COVID-19 due to institutional or occupational exposure. .. In August, the agency approved a third full-strength Moderna dose for people with a weakened immune system. NS Johnson & Johnson Analysis We conclude that boost immunization given to people over the age of 18 more than 6 months after the first single vaccination has a favorable risk-benefit balance. For those at high risk for COVID-19, the company’s data said it would support boosters soon after the first two months. The document contained something else Johnson & Johnson Analysis of Potential Side Effects From that vaccine. According to the company, as of the end of August, about 33.5 million one-shot vaccines have been administered worldwide, including 14.3 million in the United States. According to the company’s analysis, there are various rare reports of acute liver failure, autoimmune disease, blood clots, heart inflammation, and platelet depletion. Nothing seemed common enough to present a serious safety issue. J & J has promised to continue to monitor the experience of vaccinated people. Copyright 2021 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.

