The use of aspirin to prevent the first heart attack and stroke should be reduced, the US panel said.





Although not yet a final guideline, it can affect tens of millions of adults at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States during Covid’s time. The Panel will normally adopt the draft guidance, but will accept public comments on the recommendation until November 8. Two years ago, the American College of Cardiology and the American College of Cardiology jointly narrowed down the recommendation that aspirin should be prescribed very selectively to people aged 40 to 70 who have never had a heart attack or stroke. rice field. For aspirin, organizations say “generally no, sometimes yes” for primary prevention. That advice differs from the Task Force’s new draft guidance on cutoffs at age 60. “The literature suggests that the net balance is unbalanced for most people. There was more bleeding than a heart attack was prevented,” said one of the authors of the guidelines for the medical group. One Dr. Amit Khera said. “And this is not a nosebleed. It may be bleeding in the brain.” And as long as 2014, Food and Drug Administration Review He concluded that aspirin should not be used for primary prophylaxis, such as preventing the first heart attack or stroke, and noted the risks. The Task Force, which previously universally recommended high-risk adults in their 50s to take baby aspirin when the likelihood of side effects is low, is for high-risk adults in their 40s and 50s to consult their doctor. Individual decisions about whether to start a daily regimen that we are proposing to make. (The panel defined people at 10% or greater risk of cardiovascular events as “high risk” over the next 10 years, according to the American Heart Association / American Heart Association calculator used to estimate the risk.) Some critics when the Task Force issued its final set of recommendations in 2016, approving the widespread use of aspirin for primary prevention in high-risk people and stating that the benefits outweighed the risks. Said the panel made a mistake. Dr. Steven Nissen, chairman of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said he was concerned that increased use of aspirin could be more harmful than good. Gastroenterologists said patients taking aspirin were afraid to skip screening for colon cancer. The first large national clinical trial to discover it Aspirin reduces the risk of heart attack It was discontinued early five years later, as it included only male doctors and the benefits seemed to be dramatic and significantly outweigh the risks. But that was in 1988, and medical practice has evolved since then, said Dr. Donald M. Lloyd Jones, president of the American Heart Association.

