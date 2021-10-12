Health
The minister was accused of scapegoating after accusing the dead of obesity rather than the government
Newly appointed Minister of Science George Freeman has been accused of “scapegoating government inaction” by accusing Britain of high Covid deaths. obesity..
The minister blamed the BBC’s World at One this afternoon in an attempt to explain Britain’s numerous deaths from “severe” levels of obesity and other chronic illnesses.
After being asked if the government should Apologies for the abominable report of the country’s response to the pandemic, He said: “It’s too early to have a proper discussion about blame and negligence.
“This was a biomedical battle in Britain.”
“But our death toll is much higher than in many other countries,” said host Sarah Montague.
In response, Freeman said:
“It has been a failure of public health in this country for decades.”
But his explanation for Britain’s death toll is: Eighth most dead in the world with more than 137,000 deaths, Was reprimanded by top experts.
Dr. David Strain, Clinical Leader of Covid Services at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust, said: Me His claim is “not just true.”
“At best, this comment scapegoats the early government inactions of the pandemic, while being highly inflamed for populations suffering from the underlying metabolic disease,” he said. ..
“An example of this is Saudi Arabia, which has a much higher obesity rate, but a coordinated central response has prevented anything like the number of deaths we have seen.”
Saudi Arabia has recorded less than 10,000 covid-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, showing significantly higher obesity rates in both male and female adult populations.
In Saudi Arabia, just under one-third (32%) of male adults and 44% of female adults are obese, compared to 28% and 30% in the UK, respectively. Numbers from the Global Obesity Observatory..
Moreover, Another number The United Kingdom is ranked 33rd in the world for obesity, with 27.8% of the adult population being classified as obese, while Saudi Arabia is ranked 14th with 35.4%.
Dr. Simon Clark, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, also refuted the minister’s claim.
he Written on twitter: “I just heard George Freeman blaming obesity and cardiovascular disease on the BBC World at One for the experience of Covid-19 in the UK.
“It’s slippery trash! Number of cases: 8.2 million in the UK (68M in pop), 4.3 million in Germany (84M in pop) – because so many people were infected and so many died.”
What is a healthy BMI?
BMI is calculated by dividing the weight of an adult in kilograms by the height in square meters.
BMI is divided into four categories, “underweight,” “healthy weight,” “overweight,” or “obesity,” as defined by the World Health Organization.
If your BMI is:
- Less than 18.5 – Underweight and considered potentially malnourished
- 18.5 to 24.9 – You are in the range of healthy weight for young and middle-aged adults
- 25.0 to 29.9 – You are considered overweight
- Over 30 – You are considered obese.
Obesity has emerged as a strong risk factor for Covid-19, and several studies have shown that obesity is associated with an increased risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
This is because obesity has been shown to weaken the immune system and make it more susceptible to infections.
In one study examining the association between the body mass index (BMI) of 6-9 million people in the United Kingdom and the severity of Covid-19, BMI greater than 23 is associated with increased riskEspecially for patients under 40 years old.
The authors state that: “Overweight people are at significantly higher risk of Covid-19 hospitalization and ICU hospitalization and death, especially in young adults and blacks, without other comorbidities.”
Discovered by the World Obesity Federation in March of this year Covid-19 mortality is 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight...
Obesity has a BMI of more than 30, whereas a person with a BMI of more than 25 is considered overweight.
At the time of the survey, using the UK Covid figures as an example, “UK mortality rate is the third highest in the world (184 per 100,000) and overweight prevalence is fourth with 63.7%. It ’s expensive. ”
On the other hand, in developed countries with much lower obesity rates, such as Japan and Taiwan, Covid mortality rates are much lower.
However, obesity is not the only risk factor for Covid, and high blood pressure, cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are also associated with an increased risk of serious illness.
Age is considered the only greatest risk factor for Covid-19 death and serious illness, according to British government scientists.
The abominable report by the Cross-Party Science and Technology Commission and the Health and Social Care Commission last night had serious errors and delays. “Thousands of deaths that could have been avoided” During a pandemic.
Decisions and advice on blockades and social distance in the early weeks of the pandemic were “ranked as one of the most important public health failures the UK has ever experienced,” they said. ..
The study also argued that not introducing the blockade earlier was a “serious early mistake.”
