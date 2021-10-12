Why exercise is more important than weight loss for longevity

Exercise is more important than weight loss for better health and longer life, especially if you are overweight or obese, according to an interesting new review of the relationship between fitness, weight, heart health and longevity.

Analyzing the results of hundreds of previous studies on weight loss and training in men and women, obese people usually suffer from heart disease by gaining fitness rather than losing weight or dieting. And found to significantly reduce the risk of premature death.

This review adds evidence that most of us can be healthy at any weight if we are also active enough.

I wrote about the science of exercise and weight loss, but if your goal is to be thinner, many are frankly depressed. This past study overwhelmingly shows that people who start exercising rarely lose weight unless they significantly reduce their food intake. Exercise is generally just too low in calories to help you lose weight.

You can also increase your overall daily energy expenditure by unknowingly dialing back your body’s metabolic manipulations, such as eating more or less movement later on some of the small calorie consumption of exercise. It tends to be supplemented by reducing it.

Glenn Gaesser, a professor of exercise physiology at Arizona State University in Phoenix, is familiar with inadequate training for fat loss. For decades, he has been studying the effects of physical activity on people’s body composition and metabolism, and their endurance, with a particular focus on obese people. Much of his past work emphasizes the uselessness of training for weight loss. In a 2015 experiment, he oversaw, for example, 81 sedentary overweight women and started a new routine of walking three times a week for 30 minutes. Twelve weeks later, some of them lost body fat, but 55 gained weight.

However, another study in Gaeser’s lab found that overweight and obese people with serious health problems such as high blood pressure, low cholesterol profile, and insulin resistance, a marker of type 2 diabetes, after starting exercise. After starting the exercise, there was a significant improvement in their condition. Did you lose weight?

Looking at these results, Gaesser enjoys healthy metabolic health regardless of weight, and lives as long as lean people, or even longer if thin people happen to get sick. I started thinking that I could do it. ..

So, for a new study presented at iScience this month, he and his colleague Siddhartha Angadi, a professor of educational kinetics at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, have joined forces in past studies related to diet, exercise, and fitness. I have begun to scrutinize my research database. , Metabolic health and longevity. They were particularly interested in a meta-analysis that pools and analyzes data from multiple past studies. This allows researchers to see far more people’s results than most individual studies on weight loss and exercise, which tend to be small.

They ended up with more than 200 related meta-analyses and individual studies. Then they do what all of this study, including tens of thousands of men and women (mostly obese), has about the relative benefits of losing weight or becoming healthy to improve metabolism and longevity. I started to see what I showed. In effect, they asked if heavy people would get more health bangs from losing weight or getting up and moving.

The contest they found was never over.

“In direct comparison, the benefits were far greater in improving fitness than in losing weight,” Gaeser said.

Overall, according to the studies they cite, sedentary obese men and women who start exercising and begin to improve their fitness can reduce their risk of premature death by more than 30% without losing weight. increase. According to Gacer, this improvement generally lowers the risk of premature death than people who are considered to be normal weight but ill.

On the other hand, if a heavy person loses weight due to a diet (not ill), the statistical risk of dying at a young age is usually reduced by about 16%, but not all studies. Some of the studies cited in the new review have found that weight loss among obese people does not reduce the risk of death at all.

However, the new reviews are not designed to accurately determine how exercise and weight loss affect the lifespan of obese people. However, in many of the studies they examined, those who lost weight on a diet regained weight and then tried again. This is a yo-yo approach to weight loss that often causes metabolic problems such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and reduced life expectancy.

Meanwhile, he said the movement fights those same conditions. It may also, unexpectedly, recreate people’s fat stores. “Obese people usually lose some visceral fat when exercising,” he said. Even if the overall weight loss is negligible. Visceral fat, which collects deep inside our body, increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions.

Some of the studies they cite show that exercise can alter molecular signaling in other adipocytes as well, improving insulin resistance no matter how much weight someone puts on it. I’m discovering. “Exercise seems to make fat healthier,” Gaesser said.

The main point of the new review is that you don’t have to lose weight to stay healthy.

“Improving physical activity and fitness, rather than intentionally losing weight, gives better results in terms of risk of death,” he said.

This article was originally New York Times..

Copyright: © 2021 The New York Times Company