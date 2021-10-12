The malaria vaccine is a historic but imperfect weapon, and other tools are unforgettable, scientists say.

According to one expert, the world’s first malaria vaccine is still a “quite incomplete vaccine”, even though the recommended widespread deployment is a historic moment in the fight against the disease.

“This vaccine protects about 40% of cases and about 30% of critically ill patients. [cases]”Dr. Fredros Okum, director of science at the Ifakara Institute of Health in Tanzania, said.

“It brings a lot of hope, but we must understand that the fight against malaria is not over yet,” he said. Current Matt Galloway.

“This should be seen as an additional intervention that can be placed in the arsenal.”

Last week, World Health Organization Malaria vaccine RTS, S (or Mosquirix) recommended to be widely given to children throughout AfricaSays that it can save tens of thousands of lives each year.

The disease is caused by parasites bitten by infected mosquitoes, killing hundreds of thousands of people each year, most of them children under the age of five. According to the WHO, 94% of malaria cases and deaths occur in Africa. The disease is estimated to have killed 386,000 Africans in 2019 alone.

WHO recommended that vaccination be promoted in parallel with existing antimalarial measures such as bed nets and sprays.

However, Dr. Githinji Gitahii of Nairobi, Global CEO of Amref Health Africa, said the deployment could “distract from other tools such as pesticide-treated mosquito nets.”

He compared it to a series of public health measures advised during the COVID-19 pandemic, including thorough hand washing and physical distance.

“We must be vigilant because we are too optimistic about the new vaccine,” said Gitahii, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rollout challenges

Mosquirix is ​​manufactured by the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). After clinical trials in seven African countries, it was approved by the European Union’s drug regulators in 2015.

Since 2019, a large WHO-coordinated pilot program has given 2.3 million doses to infants in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

According to Okum, there are challenges in broader deployment to other parts of the continent, including the complexity of tracking and administering the four doses of vaccine required for the vaccine.

Countries also need to “do their own math” on the amount of vaccine needed, while emphasizing the continued use of existing measures such as mosquito nets.

“This is a decision that each country must make based on data from its own population, and we need to create a package of what is called a magical combination of tools that gives the best results,” he said. ..

“Malaria doesn’t have a passport, so cross-border cooperation is also needed,” Gitahii said.

He believes that the goal of eradicating malaria can be achieved with the addition of vaccines.

“We’ve seen it eradicated elsewhere. So why not Africa?” He said.

Written in a file from CBC News by Padraig Moran. Produced by Lindsay Rempel and Kate Cornick.