Time to stop intermittent fasting

I had an intermittent fast for about 5 years until this March. My version of IF was pretty relaxed — basically “Skip breakfast Let’s drink coffee instead. “—But I liked how easy it was and how it affected my life.

I know that Research on IF is mixed and it is Not useful for everyone, But it worked for me.Then again, I started fasting at about the same time I stopped drinking I started a healthy diet so I don’t know what caused it, but in the first few years I lost about £ 20 or £ 30 and felt much better. IF has also cleaned up some of my favorite days. I didn’t expect how much fun it would be to not have to buy, prepare and clean up the entire meal (breakfast). It was like emptying one-third of the closet, or one-third of the calendar, and freeing it for something else. Also, after years of thinking that I could never skip breakfast, it was good to know that I was wrong and my body could adapt.

I also liked the sense of control that IF provides, but it’s also free and it jives in a personal style that loves my rules: don’t eat until you eat. Then do not do it again. But eat whatever you want. Knowing that I could “eat” what I wanted to eat made me a healthy choice anyway. Was good!

But then I got pregnant earlier this year, and soon If you go out the window..

Basically, one day I woke up with a lot of nausea, like a hangover like never before. It felt like a buffing, but I couldn’t. I stayed on that stage for hours. days! MONTHS !! (Exaggerated, but not so much!) Eventually, I found that eating protein helped to relieve nausea. From that moment on, I’m eating constantly (or every few hours). Including overnight).

To be honest, it’s a bit disappointing to come up with Lots of meals everytime. It’s as if I can only eat yogurt with fruits many times a day. I pay a little special attention to making meals twice a day, so now I’m throwing 6 or 8 random giant snacks together. You may feel like you haven’t eaten.

But at the same time, for some reason, I’m almost surprised that giving up IF has had little impact on my life. Technically I’ve gained a lot of weight and life feels completely different, but abandoning the IF doesn’t feel like I expected. I think I thought it was the real cornerstone of my life, and I think I was wrong. If you were giving 8 out of 10 credits, now you give them like 4 credits.

I think some of me were really worried that if I gave it up, my life would be out of control.I can also see a little more clearly that I might have been a little too obsessed My fasting routine, Given that in many ways I haven’t changed much since I gave it up, I might trust it for too much of my life (health, fitness, happiness). Maybe I thought it was too many solutions. In that respect, it was nice and humble to realize that the routine I was very attached to was probably not as necessary as I thought it would be.

But most I miss it. And it was nice to feel at a deeper level, I wasn’t fooling myself: I really liked to eat and live that way. I wasn’t robbing myself. There is no hungry hungry demon I’m drowning in coffee and not pretending to be. I miss the experience of being hungry and having a big and delicious meal. I miss having to eat all the time. I miss HUNGER. I’m very tired of eating! I want to say fate, but after a while it becomes a drag. It’s like a parent who lets a child smoke an entire pack of cigarettes or something. Oh, do you want to eat three meals a day? Would you like to eat eight?

NS Weight gain experience It was also quite different from what I expected. After I was happy to lose weight while doing IF, I thought it would make me feel like I was going back to my job when I saw it go back, but instead the numbers go up on the scale. I enjoy watching — I feel like I’m doing a good job — and watching my body change was usually fun and freaky. I like to walk around naked and look in the mirror!

Letting go of the routine is usually scary to me — What if I don’t return? What if I confiscate all my efforts? What if I lose all control and upset my entire life? — But it felt like a profit, not a loss. I think it’s a bit cheap and too tidy, but I’m relieved that it wasn’t really needed in the end, like the crutches I thought I needed to walk. But I still prefer to walk on crutches. Maybe this is not the best metaphor.