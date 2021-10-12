10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, reduced to 19 active cases





Guelph’s public health department reports 10 new cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) On Tuesday, the city’s total number of cases increased to 5,060. According to the latest data, the number of active cases in Guelph decreased by one over the long Thanksgiving weekend to 19, with an additional 11 recovery. read more: Guelph General Hospital issues suspension notice to unvaccinated staff The total number of cases resolved was 4,996, and the city’s coronavirus deaths remained at 45. Twelve new cases have been identified in Wellington County, with a current number of 2,011 cases. The number of active cases in the county has increased to 21, and 11 new recovery cases have been reported. The county death toll associated with the new coronavirus remains 38. The story continues under the ad Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Overall, there are 6 cases being treated in the hospital, including 2 in the intensive care unit. The Board of Education in the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic Districts has reported two cases of two schools in Guelph and Wellington County. A school-wide outbreak has been declared at Scottsdale Drive’s Ecole Elementary Catholic Saint-Luneg Pill. The University of Guelph reports one active case on campus.















Wellington-Duffelin-Guelph Public Health includes children who will be 12 years old in 2021 in the vaccinated population. This means that 83.6% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated and 87.4% are vaccinated once. In Guelph, 89.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.8% are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 76.6% are fully vaccinated and 79.9% are vaccinated once. Have received. The story continues under the ad Last week, there were about 3,950 vaccinations, including about 1,150 first doses, about 1,900 second doses, and about 900 third doses. A third dose is provided to certain high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregational environments. Public health publishes COVID-19 vaccination rates within local high schools. read more: A shortage of medical staff may be ongoing as the COVID-19 vaccine approaches As of Tuesday, 78.9% of secondary school students on the Upper Grand District Board of Education have been fully vaccinated, and 81.3% have been vaccinated twice by the Wellington Catholic District Board of Education. Upper Grand proves that 87.3% of full-time employees are fully vaccinated as of October 6, while Wellington Catholic 88.3% are fully vaccinated as of September 29. He states that he has proved that he has been vaccinated. The story continues under the ad © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

