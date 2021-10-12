Singapore reports an additional 11 Covid-19 deaths, 2,976 new infections, Singapore news and top stories





Singapore-Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (October 12) that 11 people between the ages of 66 and 98 died of Covid-19-related complications. Singapore also reported 2,976 new Covid-19 infections. Of the five men and six women who died, three were unvaccinated, six were partially vaccinated, and two were vaccinated. The MOH said in a daily update that everything had an underlying medical condition without revealing details. This will bring Singapore’s death toll from the virus to 183. Of those who died from these complications in the last 28 days, 26.6% were fully vaccinated and the rest were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The new Covid-19 infection reported on Tuesday consisted of 2,721 community cases, 251 cases among dormitory residents, and four imported cases. Among the local cases were 519 elderly people over the age of 60. It will take on Tuesday The total number of infections in Singapore is 132,205. Singapore’s strict Covid-19 restrictions appear to help mitigate the Covid-19 transmission wave, and the number of infections is no longer doubling weekly, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. “On Tuesday, we’re worried because cases detected on Monday have been reported and have been on the rise since the weekend,” On said in a Facebook post. “The good news is that it wasn’t today.” Currently, 1,619 cases are hospitalized. Of these, 291 are in need of oxygenation and 42 are in the intensive care unit. There are 16,932 cases recovering from home, 2,626 cases at community care facilities, and 335 cases at Covid-19 treatment facilities. A total of 6 new cases have been added to the United Medicare Center cluster in Toa Payoh, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 99. MOH said the infection occurred between staff and residents. Of the 99 cases, 13 were staff and 85 were residents. One of the cases was household contact information. To date, 465,204 have received Covid-19 booster shots and an additional 127,000 have made reservations. Read the full MOH press release here.

