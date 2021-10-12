Larimer County Health Director urges vaccination as indicators worsen – Loveland Reporter-Herald





According to Tom Gonzalez, director of public health in Larimer County, the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening in Larimer County by most indicators. When the flu season is approaching rapidly, there are many cases of COVID-19, which can put a strain on hospitals in areas that are already overcapacity. “Rubber bands-I’m worried that our hospital may be stretched very tightly,” Gonzales told the Larimer County Commissioner at a regular executive branch meeting Tuesday morning. “There is a breakpoint.” According to data from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the 7-day COVID-19 case rate increased from 127 cases per 100,000 people on August 10 to 248 cases on October 11. According to Gonzales, the number of COVID-19 inpatients doubled from 41 to 86 over the same period, the same magnitude as the virus surge that hit the United States last winter. He also added that 29 residents of Larimer County have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of September. “Last year we were infected with COVID, but nothing else,” said Jared Olson, senior epidemiologist at the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. “People were at home, with much less trauma and less serious medical needs. There was no flu season. I think I had three hospitalizations for the flu. There was no RSV season to talk about. Everything Now that it has been reopened, all other needs and demands for our hospital system are back. “ He said vaccines are the key to overcoming a pandemic, adding that vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19 are a rare event. “I urge those who are eligible to receive this safe vaccine to prevent them from going to the hospital, being intubated and wearing a ventilator, and even preventing serious and serious side effects and even death. I’m doing it. “ Overcrowded hospitals have been urged to respond to non-virus-related emergencies, such as heart attacks and car accidents, as elements of normal life have begun to resume over the past year. According to Gonzales, part of the reason COVID-19 is so difficult for hospitals is the amount of time patients, especially unvaccinated patients, stay in the hospital. The average length of stay is 15 days. “It’s unheard of for any kind of illness,” Gonzales said. The bright spots in this sector include increased availability of treatment, including booster shots for high-risk patients, front-line workers, and the elderly. According to Olson, the CDC considered approval of a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years later this month, and the drug showed a 50% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths in the study. “We need everyone to come together to survive this winter,” Olson said.

