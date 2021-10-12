349 new COVID-19 cases confirmed 7 deaths in Manitoba in 4 days

Manitoba reported 349 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths on Tuesday. This is the first update in four days for a long Thanksgiving weekend.

The four-day total includes 90 on Saturday, 114 on Sunday, 79 on Monday, and 66 on Tuesday.

Of the 66 cases identified on Tuesday, 42 were not fully vaccinated (34 were unvaccinated, 8 were partially vaccinated, and 24 were fully vaccinated).

By health area, 24 cases in Winnipeg health area (10 cases not fully vaccinated), 24 cases in southern health area (16 cases not fully vaccinated), 8 cases in Prairie Mountain health area. (6 cases not completely vaccinated), 7 cases. Cases in the northern healthy area (6 not fully vaccinated) and Interlake-3 cases in the eastern healthy area (1 not fully vaccinated).

The deaths confirmed over the weekend include five from the Southern Health Area. They are a man in his 50s, two men in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in his 60s. Everything is related to a variant of unspecified concern.

The other death was a man in his 70s from a healthy area in Winnipeg, also associated with a variant of unspecified concern, a man in his 50s from a healthy area in the north.

The state also provided details on Tuesday about two previously reported deaths from Friday when no specific information was provided. They are both male, one in their 60s and the other in their 80s, both from the Southern Health Area.

Men in their 60s are associated with variants of unspecified concern.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the outbreak of the pandemic is now 1,224, including 216 from the mutant strain of concern.

South new rules

Dr. Jazz Atwar, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer of the state, told the area on Tuesday because of reduced vaccine intake in the Southern Health Area and disproportionately high infection and mortality rates. Announced that it is implementing stricter self-isolation rules.

“There are hospitalizations and ICU admissions from all over Manitoba, but they are a bit biased towards southern health,” he said, adding that a high proportion of patients in the south undergo their first COVID test upon arrival. In a hospital with serious symptoms.

The state is working with many partners to increase vaccine intake in the area, but until then, he said, new and more stringent measures are needed “to cut off the transmission route as much as possible.” ..

Without these measures, Atwal says deaths in that area will continue to rise more than in other parts of Manitoba.

“It’s all closely related to viral infections, that’s what we’re trying to reduce,” he said.

Asked about certain test positive rates in the southern region, Atwal said the state was not ready to publish the information.

“From a public health perspective, we don’t always want to expel a particular area, a particular community, or a group of people,” he said.

The positive rate for the 5-day COVID-19 test has risen from 3.4 on Friday to 3.9% in the state. In Winnipeg, the positive rate for the test was 1.2%, down from 1.5 on Thursday when the data was last updated.

An outbreak was declared at the Spring Christian Academy Ubil Campus in Winnipeg, and two classes were moved to orange or restricted levels. Pandemic compatible system ..

Elsewhere, Winkler’s Chemawawin Cree Nation and Salem Home have been declared outbreaks.

Rarely vaccinated in hospitals

Manitoba’s intensive care program continues to operate beyond the state’s pre-pandemic capabilities, a Shared Health spokeswoman said in an email.

At midnight, Manitoba’s intensive care unit had 87 patients, including patients with COVID-19 and those who were there for other reasons. Prior to the pandemic, the state baseline capacity was 72 patients.

Currently, 85 people across the state are infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 5 from Friday. 16 of them are in the intensive care unit, an increase of 2 people.

(Manitoba State Government)

Most of Manitoba’s active COVID-19 hospitalizations are for people who have not been fully vaccinated against the disease.

According to the latest data, 65% are unvaccinated and 31% are fully vaccinated.

Of the patients treated with Active COVID-19 in the ICU, 82% are unvaccinated and 9% are fully vaccinated.

Manitoba also reported on Tuesday 310 newly identified strains of the more contagious coronavirus strain. Local online variant dashboard .. All are listed as unspecified.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the state has now reported a total of 19,621 cases related to variants. Of them, 10,531 remains unspecified.

Currently, there are 928 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba. This includes 547 (more than half) linked to the more contagious variants.

As of Tuesday, 85.7% of Manitoba’s eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 81.9 have been vaccinated twice. State Vaccine Dashboard To tell.

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with schools in the state continues to grow, with 378 cases reported since the start of the school year on September 7. This includes 327 student-related and 51 staff-related.

Currently, a total of 138 schools report one or more cases.You can see a map of school-related cases State Covid-19 Dashboard..