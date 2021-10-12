Cleveland Clinic Cancels East Lake Male Kidney Transplant Surgery for Unvaccinated Donors





Cleveland — A local couple is in pain and confusion after saying that the Cleveland Clinic has canceled kidney transplant surgery. As you may remember, the clinic has announced a new policy that both donors and patients must be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine before the transplant can be done at the clinic. Related: Cleveland Clinic and UH require transplant patients to be vaccinated The announcement caused confusion and concern for 52-year-old Mike Ganim and his wife Devi about his upcoming kidney transplant surgery. The couple said their surgery plans were going well at the Cleveland Clinic, and last Friday the couple put the surgery on hold because their family friend, donor Sue George, had not been vaccinated in News 5. Told. Then today, both Ganims and George said they received a call saying that the surgery had been completely cancelled. George said she was very sad and very disappointed. “Some people need kidneys. One in 100,000. I’m a match. How do you do this?” George said. According to George, the clinic told her she was going to stand firmly in her vaccination stance. However, Ganimus and George questioned why Wednesday’s surgery was canceled because they had the impression that the vaccine obligations were not to come into effect until November 1. “We strive to minimize risk, and vaccination is an important factor in ensuring safety,” said the Cleveland Clinic. If the transplant uses a living donor, the clinic said the mission is currently valid. The November 1st deadline is for deceased donors. The Cleveland Clinic has issued the following statement regarding transplantation and vaccination: The health and safety of our patients is our number one priority. The Cleveland Clinic recently developed a safety protocol for solid organ transplants where COVID-19 vaccination needs to be an active transplant candidate or living donor. Vaccination is especially important for the safety of these patients. Living donations for organ transplants have been a life-saving remedy, but they are not without risk to donors. Reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection before and after surgery and recovery is very important for living donors. We are constantly striving to minimize the risk to living donors, and vaccination is a key factor in ensuring the safest approach and optimal results for donors. For transplant candidates, in addition to major surgery, medications taken after an organ transplant weaken a person’s immune response. Serious complications of COVID-19 are most likely to occur in people with a weakened immune system. This is due to the reduced ability of the body to fight and recover from infections. FDA-approved vaccines have been determined to be safe and effective and are the best way to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. For organ transplantation with a living donor, both the donor and the recipient must be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine before proceeding for safety, as the living donor will undergo scheduled surgery. For organ transplants from deceased donors, patients currently on the waiting list must meet the Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 Safety Protocol until November 1. If a patient waiting for an organ from a deceased donor has not been vaccinated since 11/1, it will be inactive on the UNOS waiting list. Vaccination is to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. To date, no one has been removed from the transplant waiting list because they have not been vaccinated. Meanwhile, Devi Ganim told News 5 on the phone that she was overwhelmed by the news. And George, she wants Mike to be healthy soon. “One goal here is to give Mike a kidney, so we’re looking for another donor,” says George. In our original story, George said he would donate his kidneys, but he firmly said he would not be vaccinated. Since then, many have come forward to ask if they can be tested to donate the kidneys. If you want to know more about organ donation, click here.. Related: Cleveland Clinic’s new vaccination policy puts kidney transplants on East Lake men on hold Download the News 5 Cleveland app Now, in addition to more stories from us, we have alerts on key news, up-to-date weather forecasts, traffic information and more.download now Click here for Apple devices, And yours Android device here. You can also catch News 5 Cleveland Year, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live more.We too Amazon alexa device. Learn more about streaming options.

