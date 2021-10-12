The Covid Report is like “the government marks his homework,” says the bereaved son.

Play the video

Robbie Aquinola’s father died in the first few weeks of the Covid Pandemic in England. He tells ITV News correspondent Rachel Younger about a report highlighting the many failures the government has made in Covid’s response.

The main report on the state’s response to a pandemic is like “the government marks its own homework,” said scientists whose father died in Covid.

Robbie Aquinola said the report from the MP, sorry for the inconvenience, failed to give a “big picture” of the failure because the bereaved family was not interviewed.

“Even their own markings make me feel some concern about the fact that it’s not a good picture. I’m relieved by a thorough and impartial investigation,” he said.

“They are investigating colleagues and friends. At the human level, there will be some prejudice.”

Reports from the Cross-Party Science and Technology Commission and the Health and Social Care Commission show serious errors and delays by the government and scientific advisors. COVID-19 Pandemic.

He added that while Britain’s preparations for a pandemic had focused too much on the flu model, ministers said it took too long to push for a blockade in early 2020.

In an extensive report, MP said the UK’s pandemic program was “narrow and inflexible based on the flu model” and could not learn lessons from Thirds, Mars and Ebola.

The report highlighted some problems and incompetence in the way the government and its scientific advisers took some wrong approaches to managing a pandemic.

“The blockade and social distance determination in the early weeks of the pandemic, and the advice that led to them, ranked as one of the most important public health failures the UK has ever experienced,” a parliamentarian said. It is attached. “

The government and its scientific advisers are under pressure to cope with the crisis at the beginning of the pandemic. credit: PA

Main findings:

NS Regional hierarchy system It was not “watertight” enough to confuse the public and prevent the spread of the infection.

More stringent Measures to avoid crowds Adopted in the fall may have “reduced sowing of Alpha variants nationwide, slowed their spread, and thus saved lives.”

NS Test and trace system “Slow, uncertain, and often chaotic,” and it “severely hampered Britain’s response to the pandemic.”

Minority hit the hardest, “Because there was an unacceptably high mortality rate among people from Black, Asian, ethnic minority communities “and people with learning disabilities.

“Light Touch Border Control” It was Although 33% of the first wave cases were introduced from Spain and 29% from France, they were carried out by the government only in countries with high Covid rates.

Social distance and lockdown Vaccine research was not brought in early enough to “would have spent a very necessary amount of time” to bear fruit, to develop Covid treatments, and to set up appropriate testing and tracking systems. ..

“Deficiencies in both scientific advice and government behavior” In other words, there was no real idea of ​​how far the virus had spread and downplayed the role of asymptomatic infections.

“Half-life” Abandonment of community test On March 12, the general lack of testing capabilities also meant that there wasn’t enough data anywhere about Covid’s spread.

Thousands of elderly people have died in long-term care facilities During the first wave of the pandemic, he showed that “in the early stages of the pandemic, the voice of social care was less noticeable in the government than the NHS.” The decision not to test people discharged from the hospital early in the care facility was a failure and resulted in death.

“Prudent policy” proposed by scientists and adopted by the government “Step-by-step and step-by-step approach” Interventions such as social distance, quarantine, and blockade were “wrong” and led to higher deaths.

the government “Fatalist policy approach” Experts and ministers sought to “slow down the rate of infection”, or flatten the curve, across the population, rather than trying to stop the spread of the infection altogether. Parliamentarians said that people and advisers in the government “experienced a simultaneous epiphany that the course Britain followed was wrong, perhaps catastrophic,” until the blockade on March 23. I concluded that it was a few days.

The government refused to apologize for being allegedly unsuccessful for following scientific advice on all occasions, but apologized to the suffering people faced for the pandemic.

“The government is responsible for everything that has happened and apologizes for the suffering the country has suffered,” Cabinet Office Minister Stephen Berkeley told ITV News on behalf of the government.

He said future investigations would ensure that the lessons of the pandemic could be learned. “But at the same time, we acted on scientific advice.”

However, Parliamentarians also praised the two areas of treatment and vaccines, saying that the minister “is right to identify vaccines as a long-term route from a pandemic” and supported research and development.

In a joint statement, Tory lawmakers Greg Clark and Jeremy Hunt, who chair the committee, said: It is important to learn from both for the rest of the pandemic and for the future and to achieve the best possible performance.

“When it comes to responding to emergencies, if many are uncertain, it is impossible to do everything right.”

A government spokesman said:

“Thanks to national efforts, NHS services have been avoided from being overwhelmed, a stunning vaccination program has built a barrier of defense, prevented more than 24.3 million infections, and so far 130,000 people. The above lives have been saved.

“As the Prime Minister said, we promise to learn lessons from the pandemic and promise to hold a full hearing in the spring.”