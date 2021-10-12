Delta Variant Increases Risk of Adverse Results in Pregnant Women, New UAB Study Shows-News





A new study by UAB women’s health, infections, and pediatrics experts shows an increase in morbidity and adverse outcomes in pregnant patients caused by delta mutations.

A new study by UAB women’s health, infections, and pediatrics experts shows an increase in morbidity and adverse outcomes in pregnant patients caused by delta mutations. Pregnant women have been a group of interest to physicians since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Maternal-Fetal Medicine Units Network reports early on that the frequency of caesarean section, preterm birth, and pregnancy-related hypertension increased in pregnant women who developed severe or serious illness due to the new coronavirus. Did. Doctor University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital And pregnant patients sighed a little relief in May and June 2021 as they had the lowest number of cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began. However, the highly infectious Delta variant quickly became the predominant strain, increasing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths throughout Alabama. The surge included a seemingly higher number of pregnant COVID-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care units than in previous surges. “The number of pregnant patients hospitalized with the Delta variant in July and August has increased tremendously,” he said. Akira Sabramaniam, MD, UAB Associate Professor Perinatal medicine department.. “In addition, many of our patients had premature births because of the effects of the virus on these women.” Watch UAB Women’s Health and Infectious Diseases Doctors Discuss Delta Variants, Vaccines, and Pregnancy here.. The researchers tracked the hospitalization rates and maternal and neonatal outcomes of pregnant COVID-19 patients. UAB Hospital From March 22, 2020 to August 18, 2021. Results were compared between the pre-delta group and the delta group. Early findings in this study showed serious morbidity and adverse consequences associated with delta mutations and pregnancy. Prior to the Delta variant, UAB Hospital had the highest number of active COVID-19 pregnant women admitted in July 2020. A total of 28 pregnant women were hospitalized that month, three of whom were admitted to the intensive care unit. By comparison, 39 pregnant patients in the intensive care unit were admitted only during the first 18 days of August. UAB Women and Infants Center

(Photo: Steve Wood)“Pregnant women are a high-risk population and overall vaccination coverage is low,” he said. Jody Dionne, MD, UAB Associate Director Global Health at Women’s Reproductive Health Center And Associate Professor Infectious disease department.. “There is widespread misinformation that raises suspicions about vaccines and downplays the effects of the virus. This study shows how dangerous it is for mothers and babies to be infected with the virus, especially the delta mutant. It’s embossed. ” From the early findings of the study, UAB researchers vaccinated pregnant patients and severely emphasized recommendations from the Maternal-Fetal Medicine Association, the American Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It reduces perinatal morbidity and mortality. Read the full text study In the obstetrics and gynecology journal.

