Utah Reaches “Sad and Calm Milestone” for 3,000 COVIDs-19 Dead

Today, COVID-19 has killed more than 3,000 people in Utah.

The state’s death toll from the coronavirus was 3,025, with an additional 31 deaths since last Friday, according to Tuesday’s report. The Utah Department of Health said that the number of daily illnesses in Utah remains at around 1,400, resulting in 4,366 new COVID-19 cases in the state since Friday.

“Frustration is the people we could have saved and would have lived if we had been vaccinated a little more or were a little more enthusiastic about wearing masks,” said the public health. Professor Han Kim said. Westminster College in Salt Lake City. “What really bothers us is preventable death.”

Utah recorded 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 Early December last year, just before the first vaccination by frontline healthcare professionals and other limited groups. By March of this year The death toll has doubled to 2,000 On the first anniversary of the start of the pandemic.

About half of all state deaths to date have occurred after the vaccine became widely available, Kim said. “If everyone was vaccinated, I wouldn’t say that all 1,500 of them were alive today, but if they were vaccinated the way they should be vaccinated, most of those 1,500 are still here today. “

Only 53.5% of all Utahn are fully vaccinated. This means that at least two weeks have passed since you received your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Adjusted for a younger population compared to the rest of Utah, it’s still “not great, but in the middle of the road,” Kim said.

Still, the professor said, “I’m not going to blame people for not being vaccinated.” I think it’s a social failure. “

State Health spokesman Tom Hudachko called the virus’s 3,000 deaths “tragic.”

“Today’s data show another sad milestone in the fight against COVID-19. It’s tragic that 3,025 Utah lives were lost in the disease,” Hudachko said. I did. “It also clearly reminds us that the pandemic is not over and that we all need to continue to take appropriate precautions to protect each other.”

Jess Gomez, a spokesman for Intermountain Healthcare, the region’s largest healthcare provider, tweeted Monday in Utah. It is the 3,000 deceased fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. “

Gomez urged Utans to “vaccine so that you are not among them.”

He said on Tuesday that the milestone was “what we wanted never to be achieved, but we continue to work hard to educate people and encourage vaccination. COVID vaccines are safe. We know that it is effective and is the best tool needed to reduce viral deaths and serious illnesses. “

Intermountain Healthcare said, “Other respiratory viruses are expected to surge in the coming winter months, as cases of COVID-19 continue to fill hospitals in Utah beyond capacity, Gomez said. People want to continue to be vaccinated to survive. “

Doctor has already warned influenza And RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, could, after all, have a huge impact this winter in Utah, but the social distance masking taken to stop the spread of COVID-19. And other measures disappeared a year ago.

Includes new COVID-19 treatment 40 tablets 5 days course According to Kim, the goal is to prevent people with the virus from being hospitalized or dying waiting for federal approval, which could reduce the number of deaths. The state recently opened a mobile field hospital to manage existing treatments. Monoclonal antibody injection..

“We can’t really predict what will happen with COVID,” Kim said, but sees it as less fatal as more people get immunized from vaccination and illness. I am. “If the previous pandemic was any sign, we would reach equilibrium with the virus. We are not going to get rid of this.”

Utah’s latest COVID-19 statistics

The 4,366 cases reported by the State Health Department since Friday include 524,556 cases, including 26 cases in which the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020 was removed from the total by data quality analysis. It is a matter.

There were 1,244 cases on Friday. Saturday is 860. Sunday is 1,221; Monday, which is a Columbus Day holiday, is 1,101. School-age children account for 924 children over a four-day period, including 481 children aged 5-10, 203 children aged 11-13, and 240 children aged 14-17.

Utah has received a total of 3,575,508 vaccinations, an increase of 27,173 from Friday.

In the last 28 days, unvaccinated people are 14.6 times more likely to die of COVID-19, according to a state risk analysis. The risk of hospitalization is 11 times higher and the risk of virus positive is 6.4 times higher.

The 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 positive tests was 1,399 per day, with 27,402 people tested for the virus and 51,961 people tested since Friday. The 7-day rolling average of positive rates is 15.7% if all results are included and 10.4% if multiple individual tests are excluded.

Currently, 598 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. The lives of 3,025 lost include 31 new deaths since Friday. they are: