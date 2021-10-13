Doctors dispel breast cancer myths and misunderstandings





October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, part of which means discovering myths, misunderstandings, and false virus claims about the disease and its detection.

Charlotte, NC — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Part of that means becoming aware of myths, misunderstandings, and false virus claims about the disease and its detection. Below are some of the top complaints that doctors say it’s important to dispel. sauce Dr. Lori Gentile, Breast Surgery Oncologist, Novant Health

Breastcancer.org, A non-profit organization on breast health that weeds out the latest research and resources on breast cancer Claim If your family does not develop breast cancer, you are unlikely to get it. answer “Breast cancer is common, one in eight women, and what we really know is that 85% of women have no family history or genetic association for breast cancer,” Gentile said. Says. According to Gentile, most breast cancers are called “sporadic” or random. She says that only 5-10% of cases are believed to be hereditary. However, it is important to inform your doctor if your family has cancer. Claim Breast cancer always causes lumps. answer “The biggest symptom of breast cancer is that it is completely asymptomatic. Especially in the United States, the majority of breast cancers will be detected in screening mammograms in 2021,” Gentile said. “They don’t feel any lumps.” Gentiles state that screening detections occur with a 60% chance, proving that lumps are not necessarily narrative signs, and it is important to be aware of these signs as well. Nipple changes, inversions or drains

Breast skin changes, irritation or depression

Rapid swelling of the breast Claim Using deodorant with aluminum and wearing a wire bra causes breast cancer. answer “In some small studies done in the past, people may have come across the possibility of showing relevance … but we always have to go back-relevance is not necessarily equal to causality. Not all women, “gentile said, do not develop breast cancer in many women who use deodorants and wire bras. “I always talk to women with breast cancer. It’s complex and complex, usually with no magic bullets, but so far no studies have shown that breast cancer is unsafe or causes breast cancer.” Gentile said. .. It’s also important to note: Breast cancer affects women more often, but men can also develop it, and both need to adapt to changes in the breast. According to doctors, women over the age of 40 or at high risk for breast cancer should take a mammogram every year. Contact Vanessa Ruffes [email protected] And follow her Facebook, twitter When Instagram.. Verification We are dedicated to helping the public distinguish between disinformation and disinformation. The VERIFY team tracks the spread of stories or claims that need explanation or correction with the help of questions submitted by the audience.Have what you want Verified?? Please send us a text message at 704-329-3600 Or visit /Verification..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/verify/verify-breast-cancer-myths-studies-misconceptions-genetics-health/275-3640efd0-8483-44e4-9c47-ba78cb28b018 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos