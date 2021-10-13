“Additional measures” could delay the spread of COVID in northern British Columbia, Henry says





State Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is considering imposing additional restrictions on the COVID-19-infested northern British Columbia community to reduce the burden on local health care workers. Said. Health Minister Adrian Dix has so far had to transfer 55 critical care patients from the Northern Health Area to hospitals in Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island to keep beds in the north free, at a news conference. Said he didn’t. Of the 55, 43 were COVID-19 positive and 42 were not completely vaccinated, he said. Fourteen transfers occurred over the long Thanksgiving weekend, and the state had to contract two private planes to keep up with demand. “The situation is … very serious,” he said. “staff [in northern hospitals] I’m just doing a grand job. “ Dix commented on Northern Health. We start by saying that all regions support each other through a pandemic. Currently, the situation in northern British Columbia is “very serious.” pic.twitter.com/8x8TylAKFk & Mdash;@akurjata according to Data from BC Center for Disease ControlIn northern British Columbia, nearly four times as many new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded as in other regions, but hospitalizations are more than double the state average. Henry is monitoring the situation with Northern Health’s leadership and said he was “extremely concerned” with the numbers and outcomes. “People are getting sick and even young people are mostly unvaccinated, and hospitals are being pushed to the limits throughout the north.” Henry says there is a direct correlation between low vaccination rates and high spread rates, and is discussing new measures to delay infections in the community with Northern Health. Already, private and field rallies have stricter rules in the north than in other parts of the state, and Henry said they would remain until the infection was delayed. Henry said the new restrictions are likely to focus on areas where transmission is a problem. Prince Rupert and Kitimat are already highly vaccinated and have low prevalence, which could lead to tighter regulation in other areas such as the Nechako Valley and Peace River, while opening up with other parts of the state. She said it was likely. In the meantime, she urged people in the affected areas to be vaccinated and follow public health guidelines on masking, hand washing and physical distance. “It’s never too late to make a difference in your own health and protect your health care system in your community.” apply Dawn north on CBC listen Or yours Favorite podcast app, And connect to CBC Northern British Columbia Facebook, twitter When Instagram.. Click here for more articles on Northern British Columbia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-northern-british-columbia-1.6208765 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos